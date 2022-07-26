Genshin Impact Cyno leaks: Weapon type, element, and everything known so far

Genshin Impact leaks have teased many new characters that will appear on the roster after the release of Sumeru. One of the most anticipated characters amongst them has been Cyno, who was revealed alongside characters such as Ayaka and Ninnguang in 2020.

As a student of Tevyat's esteemed Sumeru Akademiya, Cyno is a well-respected individual of Sumeru who made his appearance in Genshin Impact's official manga.

Although his appearance in the manga was short, Cyno's character design had already given him a fanbase. Considering that recent leaks have pegged the character to be released in patch 3.1, players cannot wait to learn more about him. The following article will cover everything there is to know about Cyno in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Cyno's potential roadmap, weapon type, element, and more details from the latest leaks

Recent leaks from credible sources have confirmed that Cyno will appear in Genshin Impact during the patch 3.1 update. Hence, players can expect the officials to release the character's drip marketing shortly in about a month or so. Keep in mind that these leaks are still subject to change, but this credible source has a great record of sharing leaks that end up materializing.

Recent leaks also suggest that Cyno will be released as a 5-star character. There was a lot of speculation in the beginning about Cyno being a 4-star just like Ninnguang, but that does not seem to be the case.

Based on the latest information, Cyno could have a second form just like Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato. He, too, could be an infusion-style character and can be used either as an on-field DPS or Sub-DPS.

It has already been confirmed that Cyno will be another polearm user. Although the latest leaks do not reveal anything about Cyno's vision, many from the Genshin Impact community are debating what element would suit him best.

Earlier, fans expected him to wield Sumeru's Dendro vision, but his purple shade attire and his connection with Lisa stated otherwise. In the end, recent leaks revealed him to utilize Electro vision and have now ended that debate.

Cyno will no doubt bring some new and more powerful abilities to the party and will be a new addition to the Catalyze reaction. Catalyze is one of the new core reactions that will be introduced with the Dendro element after Sumeru's release. Catalyze reactions can be caused when Electro and Dendro react with each other.

When a Catalyze reaction is caused, it applies a debuff to the affected enemies that will take additional damage from Electro and Dendro-infused attacks. This powerful debuff will exponentially increase Cyno's damage output when paired with suitable team compositions.

Cyno will have tons of new and old party members that will work harmoniously with him as the Sumeru update rolls out globally. The Sumeru update will unlock the Dendro nation for exploration and will also release 15 new characters in the following patch updates. The developers will try their best to ensure Cyno is as good as the Genshin Impact community expects him to be.

