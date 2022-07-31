Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Cyno and Nilou's kits and constellation perks

Genshin Impact's latest Sumeru Preview Teaser officially introduced many new Sumeru characters, including Cyno and Nilou. Fans are excited to officially see these characters that were only seen through leaks.

The latest leaks have unveiled Cyno and Nilou's kits ranging from their constellations and Passive Talents to Elemental Skills and Bursts. Speculations suggest that these 5-star characters will debut in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update.

Although credible sources have shared these leaks, they are still tagged unverified, so players are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Cyno's Elemental Skill, Burst, and more

Elemental Skill (E) - dashes forward

CD: 3s



Elemental Burst (Q) - electro infusion changes E and normal attack animations and increases the damage and AoE of E



Energy Cost: 80

CD: 18s

Duration: 10s

E can follow Elemental Burst (Q) to extend the duration of Q to 15s. #Cyno kit

The latest Sumeru teaser video has revealed Cyno becoming an Electro Polearm user. Based on the leaks, Cyno constellations will make him very powerful when unlocked.

His constellations affect his ER (energy recharge), both crit stats and Elemental Mastery. A C6 Cyno can have a 100 uptime on his Elemental Burst.

Elemental Skill

Cyno might have the shortest cooldown on his Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact. With a three-second cooldown, he casts his Elemental Skill to charge forward and deal Electro damage.

Cyno's Elemental Skill is enhanced when cast during his Elemental Burst. The enhanced Elemental Skill will deal AoE damage instead.

Additionally, the Elemental Skill can extend Cyno's burst duration, but the leaks have not mentioned the conditions for this extension.

However, it does mention that the Elemental Burst can be extended by up to 15 seconds, even with C0 Cyno.

Elemental Burst

Cyno's Burst has an 80 energy cost and will stay active for 10 seconds. During it, all of his attacks are infused with Electro (similar to Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto).

The Burst will also change the elemental skill and normal attack animations. Elemental Skill damage will also increase with an added AoE effect upon cast.

Cyno will also be able to generate particles during his Elemental Burst.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Nilou's Elemental Skill, Burst, and more

Pursuant to art and dance, Nilou is officially introduced as a dancer that users will meet during their adventures in Genshin Impact. With a 5-star rarity, she is a Hydro Sword user with some of the most busted constellations and passive talents.

Based on the leaks, C0 Nilou is better suited for quickswap teams, whereas a C6 Nilou becomes an on-field Hydro DPS.

Elemental Skill

With a cooldown of 18 seconds, Nilou's Elemental Skill can unleash four slash attacks. The first slash is released when the skill is cast, while the rest can be triggered using E or NA (normal attacks).

She can also create a Water Ring that deals no damage but will constantly apply Hydro to nearby enemies.

Elemental Burst

Nilou's Elemental Burst has a 70 energy cost and an 18-second cooldown. When cast, she will deal an AoE damage to nearby enemies. When a nearby enemy takes damage from the Elemental Burst, they will also receive additional splash damage.

Her passive talents also allow her to take advantage of the new Dendro reaction called Bloom. Undoubtedly, she has enormous potential to become a meta in Genshin Impact for Dendro's team.

