Genshin Impact might add Tighnari to standard character pool in 3.1 update, leaks suggest

Genshin Impact uploaded a new Sumeru teaser to their official YouTube channel showcasing more of Sumeru. The latest teaser video officially reveals some of the new Sumeru characters.

Tighnari, a new 5-star character confirmed to debut in the upcoming patch 3.0. Tighnari is a Dendro Bow user referred to as Dendro Ganyu in previous leaks. Old leaks have pretty much-revealed everything about Tighnari, but the latest leaks now suggest that Tighnari will be added to the Standard banner after his rate-up banner in version 3.0

Tighnari will be added to Genshin Impact Standard Banner

The leaks have shed new light on Tighnari, with some major updates confirmed by credible sources. Based on the latest leaks, Tighnari will be added to the Standard Banner "Wanderlust Invocation." He will be added to the Standard Banner after his rate-up banner ends in version 3.0.

It has been a while since the first leak revealed Tighnari, his appearance, and whatnot. As the first 5-star character from Sumeru, Tighnari will debut in version 3.0 banners as a Dendro Bow character alongside new Sumeru 4-star characters. Information about his stats, abilities, and constellations were also revealed to the community through Genshin Impact leaks.

Tighnari fans have been saving their hard-earned Primogems while waiting for his banner to drop in patch 3.0, so they can obtain him and enjoy the latest content with Tighnari in the party.

However, the latest leak changes everything since fans now have the opportunity to obtain Tighnari through multiple methods. Fans will also be able to collect multiple constellations of him eventually.

Either they can wait and spend their Intertwined Fates and Primogems on Tighanari's Rate-up banner, or they can obtain him by losing a 50-50 chance while wishing on another character event banner.

With the addition of Tighnari to the Wanderlust Invocation, fans will have a chance to obtain a 5-star character for every element apart from the Geo element. Apart from Geo, fans can summon almost every other character with a 5-star rarity from the Standard banners spending Acquaint Fates or Primogems.

Pyro: Diluc

Hydro: Mona

Cryo: QiQi

Anemo: Jean

Electro: Keqing

Genshin Impact Fans will also look forward to losing 50-50 chances during the 5-star summons as they now have a chance to obtain someone new from the Genshin Impact roster.

Overall, this new change that will be added to the Standard Banner is something the community has been looking forward to for a long time. Fans can look forward to similar or new changes as they improve the gaming experience of the entire user base.

They should also be excited about new content and the Quality of changes the developers will add to the upcoming patch 3.0 updates.

