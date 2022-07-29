New Genshin Impact teaser confirms Cyno's element type

Cyno is one of the characters who was recently revealed with Genshin Impact's brand new Sumeru teaser. And yet, keen-eyed players have noticed that there is a little more that has been revealed for Cyno, apart from his name and looks.

The first shot over Cyno shows him from behind and gamers will notice that his Electro vision can be seen around his waist. This is full confirmation that Cyno will be an Electro character, as was leaked by the community quite a while back.

Unfortunately, his abilities, and weapon was not shown, though the community might not have to wait to,o long for that. Cyno is expected to be released along with patch 3.1, which is only two months away from now.

Everything that Genshin Impact fans need to know regarding upcoming Electro character, Cyno

Cyno, up until July 29, 2022, was a leaked character with no form of official information. However, on the aforementioned date, Cyno was officially revealed by HoYoverse in a short teaser featuring most of the characters that will become playable within Sumeru.

Through the video, it was deciphered that Cyno would be an Electro character as his vision was visible near his waist. Players will get to see it if they pause the video the moment he is shown from behind.

Apart from that, the developers claimed that Cyno is "The Grand Mahamatra," which seems like some form of title that is usually given to a sage. A title like this is usually given to someone with a very high status in society, though it is tough to speculate on anything as of now, considering how little is known about Cyno.

In any case, this is as far as official information regarding him goes in Genshin Impact. Leakers further expanded on the character, claiming that he will be a polearm user and is expected to be released along with patch 3.1.

Apparently, Nilou will also be released alongside Cyno in the same patch, which means free-to-play players will be forced to choose between one of them unless they have been saving Primogems for several months.

Apart from that, there were a few leaks regarding Cyno that focused on his kit. Apparently, he will have a dash like Xiao, and will be able to change stance during his ultimate very similar to Raiden Shogun.

Therefore, his character seems quite interesting. The hype surrounding Cyno is massive and players will undoubtedly save a lot of Primogems for him in Genshin Impact.

