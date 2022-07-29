Genshin Impact reveals Cyno, Nilou, Dehya, Al-Haitham, and Nahida in new Sumeru teaser

On July 29, 2022, Genshin Impact dropped a massive trailer focusing on a lot of new things that will be released along with Sumeru. Amongst myriad additions, five different characters were showcased, who were leaked by the community quite a while back.

They include Cyno, Nilou, Dehya, Al-Haitham and Nahida, all of whom will become playable with Sumeru's release. This is massive as the potential presence of these characters that were revolving as leaks up until this point is no longer a mystery.

Fans can now be sure that these characters exist and will be able to talk about them openly. However, the elements or abilities were not revealed, which is understandable as those will come out only before the release patch of the characters.

Genshin Impact's Sumeru teaser provides brief information on the upcoming characters

Genshin Impact's brand new Sumeru teaser revealed a brand new set of characters who will be coming to the game very soon. Apart from the characters themselves, the trailer also provided some information on their titles.

Apparently, despite being a region of knowledge, the people of Sumeru need to play certain roles along with their research. Tighnari, for instance, is an Amurta researcher, but he is also a Forest Watcher.

The following characters also had their descriptions revealed:

Al-Haitham, From the Haravatat in the Akademiya

Dehya, Desertfolk, Mercenery from the Eremites

Nilou, chose to involve in dance and art

Nahida, the mysterious girl

Cyno, The General Mahamatra

All of these characters have been revealed in the past by the Genshin Impact community, but this is the first time they were officially mentioned by HoYoverse. However, amongst these, the most surprising one has to be Nahida.

This is because Nahida's design matches with the same character whom leaks suggested to be the Dendro Archon, Kusanali. Something does not add up here, which means that the Dendro Archon might be a different person.

Otherwise, it is also possible that Nahida is simply the Dendro Archon, but is living like Zhongli, with a different name and different body. This is something that will become clearer once Sumeru is officially released along with patch 3.0 in August.

In any case, one thing is for sure - whatever HoYoverse has revealed up until now, is loved by the fans. As such, the excitement and hype surrounding this region has surpassed all boundaries.

