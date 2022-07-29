Genshin Impact 3.0 worldwide release date and character banners

Genshin Impact 3.0 will be released to players worldwide in just a few weeks, bringing a new element, banners, and region to explore. Fans will want to mark their calendars for August 24, as this is when the new version is set to arrive.

It will bring the Traveler to Sumeru, a massive new region full of puzzles and mysteries to uncover. Genshin Impact users excited for the 3.0 update can find out more about when the new version arrives, along with an early look at its upcoming banners, below.

Genshin Impact 3.0 update details

Genshin Impact's newest update will be released to live servers on August 24, bringing Travelers and their friends to the new region of Sumeru. It is full of lush rainforests and sparse deserts, with treasure and secrets hidden around every corner.

Gamers will want to make sure they explore this massive new area thoroughly, as they will uncover a ton as they travel through the region.

Players can also look forward to the addition of the Dendro element, which the community has heavily anticipated since the game's launch. Dendro has been the only element not available to users since their first steps in Teyvat.

With the launch of Sumeru, the element will finally be accessible to Travelers and their party members. Fans will get to create new teams and exciting new battle strategies in the 3.0 update.

Sumeru is home to so much content that users will want to ensure they are ready to head there as soon as the update releases. Some fans in the Western Hemisphere will be able to enter the update a bit earlier, thanks to the difference in time zone.

With this in mind, gamers will want to make sure they clear out their schedule surrounding August 24 to make sure they'll be able to explore Sumeru as much as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.0 banner leaks

While the exact banner layouts are still subject to change, players can look forward to an early chance to take advantage of the Dendro Element as soon as the 3.0 update arrives.

The first banner of this update will include two powerful Dendro Archers, with Tighnari and Collei making their appearances. These two provide a ton of Dendro value to teams, and the latter, in particular, could be an incredible addition to a party.

The subsequent banners from the 3.0 update look to consist of reruns of Zhongli and Ganyu. These reruns will coincide with the title's anniversary, meaning users will get another chance to summon two of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact during this time.

Those who need a powerful Cryo DPS or a strong main tank for their parties will want to pick up either of these two from the banner while it is live. Dori will also make her first appearance on these banners, giving fans more reason to summon her.

