Stats and best characters for Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact (July 2022)

Genshin Impact has many weapons for players, ranging from massive claymores to ancient tomes imbued with magic power. Many of these weapons provide incredible buffs, with 5-star weapons, in particular, granting amazing strength to their wielders. However, some of these weapons have more unique buffs, with effects that only trigger after certain requirements have been met.

The Summit Shaper is one of these unique 5-star weapons, with Genshin Impact players needing to build teams around maximizing its effectiveness. Fans can find out what this sword does here, along with some of its best wielders.

Genshin Impact: Summit Shaper effects and recommended wielders

Genshin Impact's next weapon banner will feature the 5-star sword, the Summit Shaper. This powerful blade synergizes with shield users and allows players to build up a huge boost to their Attack while utilizing a shield. Players who typically use characters like Zhongli or Diona in their parties will appreciate this sword, allowing their primary DPS carry to deal much more damage. Here's what the sword does:

At Refinement One, the Summit Shaper provides its wielder with a 20% increase in Shield Strength. This boost is nothing to overlook, as it is key to maintaining the weapon's second passive. While using the weapon, scoring hits on opponents will increase ATK% by 4% for eight seconds, with a max of five stacks. This means players can reach up to 20% increased ATK while using this sword.

This ATK% increase only gets better with the weapon's third passive, the weapon's strongest of all. When protected by a shield, the ATK% increase provided by the second passive is boosted by 100%, making the increase to ATK% even more potent.

This can seriously bump up the damage of a wielder, and with the weapon's already high 608 Base Attack at level 90 and a substat that provides 49.6% ATK%, characters utilizing the Summit Shaper will have an insane Attack stat.

Recommended wielders

Genshin Impact's 5-star weapons usually fall into one of two categories: weapons being tailor-made for certain 5-star characters or weapons that look to benefit any character through general buffs. The Summit Shaper falls into the latter category, with its buffs applying to any character as long as a shield protects them.

However, this can lead to severe issues, which means at least one slot out of the team will need to be taken up by a shielding character, which can throw off certain team compositions. When building a team around this 5-star sword, fans must keep this in mind.

Still, this weapon can work well on certain characters who have already played with shields or don't need a super-specific team to work well. Characters like Kamisato Ayaka, Keqing, and Kamisato Ayato can all wield the Summit Shaper and see some significant boosts to their damage over most 4-star weapons.

Another character that many players think of when trying to utilize this 5-star sword is Albedo, as he seems to be an ideal choice given that he can generate his shields through the Crystallize reaction.

Players who equip Albedo with this sword will need to focus on boosting his Elemental Burst, as his Elemental Skill won't receive any benefits from the ATK% boost that the sword gives. Still, it can make his Burst hit much harder and lead to some unique Albedo builds.

Genshin Impact fans who plan to summon the Summit Shaper from the game's next weapon banner will want to make sure they have a character who can benefit from the weapon's high boosts to ATK% and consistent shielding characters who can activate the sword's third passive. These two points are key to making the most of this upcoming 5-star sword.

