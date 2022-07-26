Genshin Impact leaker reveals when Cyno, Nilou and Candace will be playable

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a release window for Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. These three characters hail from Sumeru, the game's newest region set to arrive in the 3.0 update. Players will be able to look forward to a ton of new characters from Sumeru as the updates progress.

Those who have been saving up for characters like Cyno won't have to wait much longer, according to these new Genshin Impact leaks. Players can find out when this trio will arrive.

Genshin Impact leaks: Cyno, Nilou and Candace release window revealed

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc Playable characters in 3.1 should be Cyno, Nilou and Candace

Cyno & Nilou 5 star

New Genshin Impact leaks have given players a better idea of when characters such as Cyno and Nilou will be released into the game. According to these leaks, fans can expect both of these 5-star characters to release during the 3.1 update, set to release around October 5th.

These two characters are some of the most anticipated releases from Sumeru, with Cyno having been teased since the launch of Genshin, while leaks of Nilou have skyrocketed her popularity. Players can learn more about these characters here.

Cyno

Cyno has been one of the game's most anticipated characters ever since Genshin Impact's launch, thanks to his appearances in both the webcomic, and the official roadmap trailer. While players haven't heard much about the character since very early on, leaks are slowly starting to emerge as the Traveler draws nearer to Sumeru.

According to current information, Cyno will be an Electro Polearm user, who will likely appear on the first banner of the 3.1 update as a 5-star character. This means players will finally be able to summon for Cyno around October 5.

Nilou

Nilou was first leaked recently, but her striking design and incredible animations have led her to become a highly anticipated character in the fanbase. She is a 5-star Hydro Sword character, and according to leaks, she should be released in the 3.1 update.

However, given that Cyno is more popular, it's likely that she will arrive as the second banner of the update on October 26. This gives players even more time to save up Primogems for her eventual release later this year.

Candace/Kandake

dailyarlecchino @dailytheknave #sumerutwt //genshin leaks// Uncle Dev, if you see this. Show us Kandake //genshin leaks// Uncle Dev, if you see this. Show us Kandake 💀 #sumerutwt https://t.co/LHyvU2dkwF

Candace is a character that the community knows a lot less about, though leaks about her design have revealed that she will have long flowing clothes with a starry pattern, and also have heterochromia. Her role in Sumeru is unknown, but it's likely that she may be an astrologer similar to Mona.

Leaks have also stated that she is a 4-star Hydro Polearm character, and that she may be planned to work alongside Nilou in a team composition. This would likely place her on Nilou's banner, meaning fans will have to wait until October 26 to summon for this character as well.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new information about the game's next region, and there are a ton of characters to look forward to when Sumeru releases.

