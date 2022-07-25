Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss: Next blessing and enemies

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is a challenging endgame gauntlet that can provide players with a ton of Primogems if fully completed. Finishing the Spiral Abyss can be tough, but the rewards are definitely worth it. The Abyss puts players up against some of the game's toughest enemies, and making the most of the game's mechanics will result in easier battles.

One of these mechanics that fans may be overlooking is the Spiral Abyss blessing, a buff that can seriously benefit players as they try to take on this gauntlet. Fans can find out what the next Spiral Abyss blessing will be here, along with the enemies they'll be facing.

Next Spiral Abyss blessing and enemy rotation in Genshin Impact 2.8

2.8 Spiral Abyss buffs:



Phase 1: On-field character gains +20% ATK every 2s, max 3 stacks. CA at max stacks releases a shockwave.



Phase 2: Swirl reduces enemy DEF by 12% for 10s, max 3 stacks.



Phase 1: On-field character gains +20% ATK every 2s, max 3 stacks. CA at max stacks releases a shockwave.

Phase 2: Swirl reduces enemy DEF by 12% for 10s, max 3 stacks.

Phase 3: NA/CA/Plunge hits increase NA/CA/Plunge damage by 12% for 8s, max 4 stacks.

The Spiral Abyss will reset soon, and players will be able to take advantage of a new Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. These blessings can provide big buffs to certain characters or elements, and are usually tailor-made for a character that has recently been released. The buffs can make clearing the Abyss much easier, allowing fans to gather the huge Primogem rewards from the Abyss.

Genshin Impact fans can look forward to Blessings that will help boost output from Anemo characters while also buffing their teams. The next blessing of the 2.8 update will be arriving on August 1 and is known as Windswept Moon.

This buff takes effect whenever a character triggers Swirl on an opponent, and it will decrease the opponent's defense by 12% for 10 seconds. It has a max of three stacks, and each stack ticks down independently.

After this blessing ends on August 16, the next blessing to take effect will be known as Shivered Moon. During the duration of this blessing, an active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks that damage enemies will grant them a damage buff, increasing the damage of those attacks by 12% for eight seconds.

This has a max of four stacks and can be triggered every 0.1 seconds. Each stack is counted independently, and they will all end once the character is swapped off the field.

Spiral Abyss lineup

[2.8 Beta] Spiral Abyss Infographics



Enemy Numbers have been added, changes were made to enemies in F12-2-2 and F12-3-1



[2.8 Beta] Spiral Abyss Infographics

Enemy Numbers have been added, changes were made to enemies in F12-2-2 and F12-3-1

Check replies for F12

Not much new is set to arrive in the 2.8 update, and as players have already been battling through the first few weeks of the version. They won't have to worry about any surprise changes, but they'll still need to watch out for some powerful foes as they take on the Abyss.

This Abyss seems to be tailored towards characters that can deal a ton of Pyro damage, with many Cryo enemies on both Floor 11 and Floor 12. Fans will need to bring their strongest Pyro carries into Abyss with them as they make their attempt to clear this difficult gauntlet. Genshin Impact tends to place incredibly high-level enemies on Floor 12 especially, so fans will want to review these enemy placements and plan accordingly for a decisive battle.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss can be tough, but with the help of proper planning and by taking advantage of the Blessings, fans can complete it with ease.

