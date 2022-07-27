Genshin Impact Cyno leak reveals Elemental skill and Burst abilities

Cyno is an upcoming character that is expected to be released alongside patch 3.1 of Genshin Impact. He is supposed to be a 5-star Electro character, although his weapon has not been leaked yet.

In any case, a recent leak seems to have revealed information regarding the Elemental skill and Elemental Burst of Cyno in Genshin Impact. This is definitely major as it will provide information on his scaling as well as the kind of character he might be (DPS or Support).

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc Cyno Kit:

Elemental Skill: Dash Forward and deals damage, skill's CD is very low.

Elemental Burst: Weapon infuses electro, changing the action of his Elemental Skills and Normal Attack. Also, the range and damage of Elemental Skills will increase.

Obviously, being a leak, fans should not take this information as confirmed news as there is a strong possibility that these are merely early design ideas and not what is actually planned for release later this year.

Cyno's leaked kit points towards an Elemental Mastery scaling character in Genshin Impact

In the current Genshin Impact meta, Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge are two of the most vital stats to look for, at least when it comes to dealing damage. Particular characters like Raiden Shogun scale directly based on Energy Recharge, while others like Kazuha depend on Elemental Mastery scaling.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc Talent: Increase damage of Cyno's Elemental Skills based on Cyno's EM.

So, it is not surprising that Cyno's leaked kit also consists of Elemental Mastery scaling. HoYoverse seems to be pushing for Elemental Mastery scaling quite significantly, which also makes characters like Kazuha even more valuable.

Cyno's kit seems to be pointing towards a DPS character as all his talents and abilities involve dealing damage to enemies. All the details regarding his leaked kit have been provided below:

Cyno's leaked kit in Genshin Impact

Elemental Skill

Dash forward and deal damage to enemies

Low cooldown

Elemental Burst

Weapon is infused with Electro

Elemental Skill and Normal Attack actions are changed

Range and Damage of Elemental skills are enhanced

Talent

Damage of Cyno's Elemental skill is enhanced based off his Elemental Mastery

Based on the above information, it looks like Cyno is an all-out DPS character who needs to stay on the field to deal damage. However, there are a few other things that need to be mentioned about Cyno's kit.

Firstly, his Constellation 6 apparently favors the Thundering Fury artifact set, although what it does is not mentioned. Apart from that, his Elemental Burst can be charged using his Elemental Skill, even when the former is active.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc Unlike Xiao, you can charge your Elemental Burst by using Elemental Skills even Cyno's burst is working.

This is something that cannot be done for Xiao, although it looks like Cyno is not going to suffer from this defect in Genshin Impact.

Unfortunately, this is everything that has been leaked as of now. However, more information is expected to be available in the future as leakers continue to reveal more about Sumeru and its characters.

