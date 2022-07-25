Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks reveal more about Nilou, Cyno and Candace

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about the upcoming Sumeru characters that have already been teased in the leaks. The leaks primarily focus on Cyno, Nilou, and Candace.

The leaks disclose more about the elemental skills and bursts of the aforementioned characters and a little bit about their visual effects. Not much is known about Cyno, Nilou, and Candace since they won't be appearing on the banners until patch 3.1 or 3.2, so the Genshin Impact community appreciates all the leaks they can get on future characters.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



City is nestled among the rainforest, surrounded by ancient trees and rivers.

Head westward, and you will step into the realm of dust and sand.



Watch now >>

youtu.be/R2l9IpLVgXQ



Here is everything players need to know about the latest leaks regarding the Sumeru characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal more information about Cyno, Nilou, and Candace

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Left to Right

- Tighnari

- Collei

- Dehya

- Alhaitham

- Nilou

- Dori

- Kusanali

Credible sources have revealed new information about the upcoming Sumeru characters Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. Nilou and Candace are characters whose existence was recently leaked with Sumeru while Cyno was teased for a long time through preview videos and the official Genshin Impact manga. However, there is little to no official information about these characters.

Earlier leaks suggested that these characters would make an appearance on the character event banners in the upcoming patch 3.1 or patch 3.2 but no confirmation was given on that piece of information.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Nilou (E related to "dance")

Cyno (NA have a 2nd mode like Raiden & Ayato, maybe due to Q)

Candace (E has 3 charge levels)

Nahida

Unnamed character with no info



Unknown weapon types (not bow) & release dates.

No Alternate Sprints.



※ STC



Based on the new leaks, it appears that Nilou's Elemental Skill will resemble some sort of dance. Previous leaks have already confirmed that Nilou is a dancer, and her dance form is inspired by Persian dances.

Similarly, Cyno, who is expected to be an electro polearm user, has been revealed to have a second form. The leaks suggest that Cyno's Normal Attacks (NA) will have a second mode, just like Raiden Shogun or Kamisato Ayato. While Ayato has changed his form in Elemental Skill and Raiden Shogun in Elemental Burst, leaks suggest that Cyno will do the same, preferably in his Elemental Burst.

Lastly, the leaks also mention Candace having three charge levels for her Elemental Skill. Little to no information about Candace and her abilities is available, so Genshin Impact players will have to wait for further leaks for more clarity. Current leaks have mentioned that none of these characters have revealed their weapon types, and their release dates are unknown.

Everything known about Cyno, Nilou, and Candace from previous leaks

The embedded Twitter post compiles all the information available about Candace. Based on compilations of all the leaks, Candace is speculated to be another 5-star Sumeru character. Candace will have a tall female model with a Hydro vision and mastery over polearms. Keep in mind that all this information is subject to change.

Nilou is an upcoming Sumeru character with red hair and a teen female body model. She also seems to have Azdaha-like horns and wears a veil. Speculated to be one of the best dancers in Sumeru, Nilou has a Hydro vision and is speculated to be a sword user.

Lastly, Cyno is a Sumeru character that was teased alongside Ayaka in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail. Cyno has made his official debut in Genshin Impact's official manga.

