Cyno's Elemental Skill, Burst, and other abilities leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 3.0 update

Cyno is currently one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. He is set for release along with the Sumeru update. On July 29, 2022, HoYoverse provided a first look into all the 5-star characters, including Cyno himself.

As it happens, leakers have done a bit more as they ended up revealing Cyno's Elemental Skill, Burst, as well as other abilities. Obviously, the leaks might turn out to be false, but since they are coming from multiple trusted sources, there are chances of these rumors being true.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat



Elemental Skill (E) - dashes forward

CD: 3s



Elemental Burst (Q) - electro infusion changes E and normal attack animations and increases the damage and AoE of E



Energy Cost: 80

CD: 18s

Duration: 10s

Cyno is already known to be an Electro character who will wield a polearm. However, leaks suggest that his kit will be will be more of a combination between Xiao's E ability and Raiden Shogun's stance change during the ultimate.

Full details regarding Cyno's leaked abilities in Genshin Impact

Amongst all the characters that got revealed by Genshin Impact, Cyno was the one who got the most attention. His design, aesthetics, and style has appealed to a lot of people within the community.

Twitter was filled with artwork and appreciation for Cyno as soon as he was featured in HoYoverse's short Sumeru teaser. However, leakers did not want the hype to die down as just a day after the reveal. Thus, they ended up providing information regarding his kit and his gameplay.

Cyno will be an Electro polearm user within the game and is set to be a DPS character, as per the leaks. This is obviously quite welcome, since Dendro reacting directly with Electro makes Cyno even more valuable in the game.

Talent: increase E damage based on Cyno's Elemental Mastery



C6: All E can receive the buff from Q, can infinitely extend Q duration (can achieve never-ending Q)

Leaked kit and abilities of Cyno

The exact leaks regarding Cyno's kit and abilities have been listed below.

Elemental Skill

Dashes Forward

Cooldown: 3 seconds

Elemental Burst

Electro infusion changes E and normal attack animations and increases the damage and AoE of E

Energy Cost: 80

Cooldown: 18 seconds

Following up the Elemental Burst with the Elemental Skill enhances the duration of the former

Talent

Enhanced E damage based on Cyno's Elemental Mastery

Constellation 6

Using the Q and E combo increases the duration of the former indefinitely

Based on the abilities, it is safe to say that if Cyno's damage numbers are big enough, then his Constellation 6 can be considered to be overpowered. The fact that it can extend the duration of Cyno's ultimate indefinitely is something that can lead to a meta-defining character in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: Readers should take the information contained in this article with a pinch of salt.

