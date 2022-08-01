Genshin Impact 3.0+ roadmap for Sumeru region: What to expect? (As per leaks)

The Genshin Impact community has received tons of leaks about Sumeru from credible sources. All of them have given fans a rough idea about Sumeru's roadmap and what they can expect for the next few patches.

The most anticipated event for players will have to be Sumeru, a new region, and new Elemental (Dendro) reactions. Inazuma was the last region released in Genshin Impact version 2.0, and it has been a year since fans have been waiting for the next big update.

Similarly, there are tons of new characters users know about through official videos and leaks that they will love to spend Primogems on.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Everything about Sumeru roadmap

Recent leaks have already shared tons of content planned to be released during and after the Sumeru update in patch 3.0. Genshin Impact games have lots of exciting content to look forward to, from the new Dendro region to new characters, weapons, and events.

New region and element

Sumeru will be divided into two regions – Rainforest and Desert (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the arrival of the version 3.0 update, fans will finally explore the Dendro region, Sumeru. Additionally, the patch will introduce the Dendro element missing for a long time. The new element will bring new reactions called Catalyze and Bloom.

The Sumeru region will be vast in size, with one side filled with rainforest and exotic flora-fauna and the other a complete desert. Based on the leaks, the upcoming patch 3.0 will only release the rainforest part of Sumeru, while the desert area will be unlocked in the 3.1 update.

New weekly boss and events

The leaks also reveal that tons of events await players. As per the leaks, patch 3.1 will hold a Mondstadt event with the possibility of meeting one of the potential playable characters. Similarly, patch 3.2 will hold its annual Dragonspine event.

However, Genshin Impact might also introduce Scaramouche as a weekly boss. There is a high possibility of him being dropped on the banner in the same or the following patch. With the introduction of Scaramouche, users can also expect a quest or event related to Harbinger lore and history.

Lantern Rite is also speculated to be held in patch 3.4. The event takes place every year when the Chinese New Year is just around the corner.

The above Reddit post also mentions that there is a possibility that the HoYoverse developers might cut a week each from patch 3.0 to 3.3 to make sure that patch 3.4 is released near Chinese New Year.

New 4 star/5 star characters

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos



We included a link to a detailed list of sources, but it can easily be cropped off to look nicer.



Happy saving! Threw together a quick reference guide to help anyone who may not follow leaks plan their spending. Feel free to share.We included a link to a detailed list of sources, but it can easily be cropped off to look nicer.Happy saving! https://t.co/agnvkn4d9i

Reliable Sumeru leaks have revealed that around 15 new characters of various rarity will be introduced to Genshin Impact during the entire Sumeru arc. Credible sources have already received confirmed news about some of these characters' release dates.

Here is a list of upcoming Sumeru characters that gamers can expect between 3.0 and 3.5:

Tighnari (3.0)

Dori (3.0)

Collei (3.0)

Nilou (3.1)

Cyno (3.1)

Kusanali (3.2)

Dehya (3.5)

Overall, a lot is planned for fans to participate, enjoy, and explore when the new region is released with patch 3.0.

