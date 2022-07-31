5 tips to complete Genshin Impact Hidden Strife Challenge Dire mode on Day-5

Hidden Strife is the latest event in Genshin Impact, and the challenges inside it consist of defeating various enemies with different parties. Team composition plays an important role in this event as the buffs provided in every challenge rely on them.

On day five, the developers raise the difficulty by a large amount, and players are stumped as they did not have enough time to defeat all enemies and complete the challenge. This article will list a few tips that can help Travelers have a higher chance of winning the battle.

Genshin Impact Hidden Strife Day 5 Tips: Puissant Calibre

Genshin Impact players can attempt to play in the Dire Straits mode of every challenge in this event only after completing the Vicious Battle mode, a much easier version compared to Dire Straits.

1) Avoid using a full Geo team

The Geo team may seem like the perfect option for this challenge as their powerful opponents, Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl and Stonehide Lawachurl, have a Geo shield. What players did not expect was that this team would only prove to be useful in the Vicious Battle and not the Dire Straits mode.

Geo attacks are a great way to remove the shield for both Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl and Stonehide Lawachurl's Geo shield. However, Stonehide Lawachurl has a 70% Geo Resistance, making the whole team's attack practically useless once its Geo shield is down.

Players are only recommended to use this team if all of the members are fully built and can deal consistent damage even after the Lawachurl's shield is down.

2) Focus on Elemental attacks

Overload can remove Geo Shield easily compared to other elemental reactions (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the Puissant Calibre challenge in Genshin Impact provides buffs that can increase the claymore character's attack, focusing on Elemental attacks from other characters is better when dealing AoE damage. Overload is an especially great element as it can deal Pyro AoE damage and effectively break Geo shields.

3) Stack attacks from Claymore character attacks

Spam attacks from claymore character (Image via HoYoverse)

The criteria to complete this challenge is to defeat six powerful opponents in under 150 seconds. Thus, players need to stack their claymore character's attacks to get the Afterimaged Might. It doesn't matter if the damage is low or if the mobs didn't die. This action is to gain the buff and spawn the powerful opponents as fast as possible.

4) Consume food buffs before starting the challenge

Consume food that increases Crit Rate and attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

It is important to note that Lawachurl has a large HP pool in this challenge. Genshin Impact players who do not have strong and fully built claymore characters should use the food advantage to gain even more buffs before the challenge starts.

5) Spam attacks only on powerful opponents

Powerful opponents are marked with glowing yellow light above their bodies (Image via HoYoverse)

Some players mistakenly believe they also need to defeat mobs of enemies to complete the challenge. In actuality, those mobs are only there for Travelers to stack the Afterimaged Might buff from claymore attacks. Once powerful opponents start spawning, they can completely ignore the mobs and focus on attacking only the powerful opponents.

With all these points in mind, gamers should have a better chance at composing a better team line-up and defeating the fifth challenge of Hidden Strife in Genshin Impact.

