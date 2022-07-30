Genshin Impact 3.0 to add highly requested feature for Ayaka, Mona, Yelan and Sayu mains

A new Genshin Impact 3.0 leak reveals a slight adjustment that fans have wanted for a long time. The modification is regarding Ayaka and Mona's alternate sprint, as well as Yelan and Sayu's Elemental Skill.

Essentially, these four characters won't be inconveniently stopped by stairs and other small objects anymore while moving. It might sound minor, but this is a huge buff in terms of convenience.

Back then, these characters had good mobility but could easily get stopped by some minor collision. Thus, there were instances where the player wouldn't want to use them for general movement. The new Genshin Impact 3.0 leak shows that these three characters will now be even better for general movement.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Ayaka and Mona alternate sprint plus and fix for Yelan and Sayu's Elemental Skill

The above Reddit post shows Ayaka, Mona and Sayu all going up on the same old slope that they wouldn't have been able to do prior to Genshin Impact 3.0. It comes from NGA and includes video proof, so it's not a dubious claim.

This change doesn't make them faster per se. Instead, it ensures these characters can move around more easily without randomly getting stopped by some collision. It's a massive quality of life update that will make fans of these characters happy. Not to mention, it could potentially imbue any other future character with similar mobility options.

This particular Genshin Impact 3.0 leak is one of several, so fans of Ayaka, Mona and Sayu should know that there are more videos to showcase.

The above example comes from Sagiri, which features Ayaka moving around the Mondstadt fountain without any interruptions. Long gone will be the days when one slightly elevated step on some stairs made Ayaka and Mona's alternate sprint useless.

Some players speculate that Yelan's Elemental Skill will work similarly to Sayu's in this instance. Thankfully, there are leaks to prove that hypothesis.

BABE WAKE UP YELAN GOT ANOTHER BUFF //Genshin leaks

The top half shows Yelan's Elemental Skill in the next update, while the bottom half shows how it works in the current version of the game. The difference is quite clear, and it's something that Yelan mains will definitely appreciate. It's not as if her Elemental Skill was unusable before, but there were moments where Yelan mains could notice that she got stuck thanks to some wonky collision.

There isn't much else to state about this quality of life update. Travelers who don't use any of these characters won't care about this change, but anybody who mains at least one of them will love it. The general reception to this Genshin Impact 3.0 leak has been quite positive online, which is especially apparent based on the two Reddit posts seen in this article having a ton of upvotes (over 7K and 5.6K for the first and second, respectively).

There are many more changes to be expected in Genshin Impact 3.0 aside from this amazing quality of life fix. The most notable is the introduction of Sumeru and a whole array of new characters.

