Genshin Impact Yun Jin materials: Ascension resources, talent books, and more

Yun Jin is one of the 4-star characters who will arrive along with Genshin Impact patch 2.8. She is a Geo polearm user who is often considered a support unit for characters who primarily use normal attacks to deal damage.

Hence, Yun Jin automatically becomes a top-tier support for none other than Yoimiya, who will be the featured 5-star in the same banner. Therefore, in this article, a detailed list of materials and talent books has been provided that gamers need to farm beforehand for Yun Jin.

One of the best things that makes Yun Jin so good is that building her takes minimal effort. Simply using a few DEF stat artifacts on her is more than enough. The only issue that new players might face is gathering her necessary ascension materials.

Riftborn Regalia and Glaze Lily are two crucial items that Genshin Impact players will require to ascend Yun Jin

The list of materials that will be required to upgrade Yun Jin in Genshin Impact are as follows:

Prithivia Topaz Silver and its upgraded versions

Riftborn Regalia (Golden Wolflord Boss)

Damaged Mask and its upgraded versions

Glaze Lily

Apart from that, Mora and Hero's Wit will also be required to level Yun Jin up. It is vital to remember that getting her all the way to level 90 is not necessary, as being a support, usually level 70 is enough.

However, if Genshin Impact gamers want to crown her, then upgrading her to level 90 might be necessary. Thus, the exact materials for each level are provided below.

Level wise materials for Yun Jin

Level 20+

1 Prithiva Topaz Crystal

3 Glaze Lily

3 Damaged Mask

20,000 Mora

Level 40+

3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

2 Riftborn Regalia

10 Glaze Lily

15 Damaged Mask

40,000 Mora

Level 50+

6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

4 Riftborn Regalia

20 Glaze Lily

12 Stained Mask

60,000 Mora

Level 60+

3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

8 Riftborn Regalia

30 Glaze Lily

18 Stained Mask

80,000 Mora

Level 70+

6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

12 Riftborn Regalia

45 Glaze Lily

12 Ominous Mask

100,000 Mora

Level 80+

6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

20 Riftborn Regalia

60 Glaze Lily

24 Ominous Mask

120,000 Mora

New players will find that amongst these, farming for the Riftborn Regalia is the hardest.

This is because players will need to defeat the Golden Wolflord boss for that and that is a very tough boss for players who do not have good healers and properly built DPS characters.

Apart from that, the drop rates for Damaged Masks, Stained Masks and Ominous Masks are very low and it takes weeks of farming before enough of them is available in Genshin Impact.

Talent Materials required for Yun Jin

The talent materials required for Yun Jin to raise all three of her skills are as follows:

9 Teachings of Diligence

63 Guide to Diligence

114 Philosophies of Diligence

18 Damaged Mask

66 Stained Mask

93 Ominous Mask

18 Ashen Heart (La Signora Boss Fight)

3 Crown of Insight

4.9 Million Mora

This is definitely a lot of resources that gamers will require and it is something that several new players will not possess. Ideally, leveling up Yun Jin's normal attack is worthless, and even her E is not that important.

As long as players level up her Elemental Burst (Q), she is good to go. The skill levels should be somewhere around 1/6/10 for maximum benefits.

