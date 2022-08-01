Genshin Impact 3.0 banner leaks: Tighnari and Dori release dates revealed

The latest Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks revealed Tighnari and Dori's release dates in the upcoming version update. There is no doubt that patch 3.0 is a major update with tons of new characters and content dropping in-game.

With the release of Sumeru in 3.0, fans will also meet three new characters in the upcoming banner. Here is a quick summary of the upcoming characters and their release dates:

Tighnari and Collei: August 24, 2022

Dori: September 13, 2022

While Tighnari is a new Dendro bow user with a 5-star rarity, Collei and Dori are of a 4-star rarity. Collei will be a Dendro Bow user, and Dori will be an Electro Claymore user.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Tighnari and Dori release date revealed

Lumie @lumie_lumie



A told me Tighnari and Collei should be in the first banner, followed up by Dori in the second. [3.0]told me Tighnari and Collei should be in the first banner, followed up by Dori in the second. [3.0]A🐦told me Tighnari and Collei should be in the first banner, followed up by Dori in the second.

Lumie is one of the most trusted sources of Genshin Impact leaks on Twitter. Their recent post leaked the banner order for Tighnari and Dori in the upcoming patch 3.0 update. The leaks also provide a rough idea of the characters' August and September release dates. Based on the leaks, patch 3.0's first half will feature Tighnari along with Collei, and the second half will feature Dori.

Based on the leaks, the first banner featuring Tighnari and Collei is speculated to be released on August 24, 2022. Similarly, the second banner featuring Dori can be assumed to be released on September 13, 2022.

It is interesting to see two characters with the same element (Tighanri and Collei) featured together in a banner. Coincidentally, they seem to have the same weapon of choice as well.

Lumie @lumie_lumie They also told me there might be a third one. They also told me there might be a third one.

Surprisingly, Lumie has followed up on the latest Genshin Impact leak, mentioning that there could also be a third banner. Clearly, this questionable third banner is being referred for patch 3.0. However, Genshin Impact has been releasing two banners per patch update for a long time, so fans are having some difficulty knowing whether this leak of about a third banner is accurate.

Previous leaks have mentioned Ganyu and Zhongli's reruns in the second half of patch 3.0. With this, many speculated that instead of featuring Ganyu and Zhongli together in the second half, they might separate them and create three banners for patch 3.0. However, that still sounds a little far-fetched, and hence players might have to wait for more future leaks or official announcements.

Everything about Tighnari, Collei, and Dori in Genshin Impact 3.0

Tighnari, Collei, and Dori are to release in patch 3.0 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starting with the first 5-star Dendro character, Tighnari, he is a Dendro bow user often referred to as the Dendro Ganyu in the leaks. Leaks suggest that Tighnari will be a DPS relying on his charged attacks. His Elemental Skill and Bursts are also designed to increase his damage output on-field.

Dori and Collei, on the other hand, will be the first 4-star Sumeru characters to drop with the 3.0 banners. Imagine Collei as the Amber of Sumeru, a 4-star Dendro bow user. Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore user with a unique kit. Since Dori uses a small child model, her Genie attacks with a Claymore in her stead.

