Everything to expect from Genshin Impact anniversary in 2022

Genshin Impact's second anniversary will hit the game soon, bringing new celebrations and rewards for players who take part in the event. While last year's anniversary saw some rough patches, players can expect some exciting content during this year's big celebration.

Gamers will definitely want to make sure they are prepared for Genshin Impact's second anniversary when it arrives on September 28, 2022.

Genshin Impact second anniversary rewards and more

It feels like Genshin needs a major kick to get back in the spotlight.



Barbatos, please let the second anniversary go better than the first.

The Genshin Impact anniversary will likely come with more content than last year to avoid another possible controversy in the community. This means that gamers will be able to receive some great rewards, alongside some big rerun banners that feature some of the title's strongest characters, as well as exclusive items.

wait, genshin impact's second anniversary is in roughly three months. where did time go?

Last year, players received some interesting items, along with a decent sum of Primogems. This year, leaks have revealed that players will be in the region of Sumeru for this second-anniversary celebration. This means that the anniversary may even tie into the new region, with the massive area having tons of room for a big event.

The anniversary will take place during the second half of the 3.0 update, and fans will likely have already explored a ton of what Sumeru has to offer by then, meaning they'll have plenty of Primogems for the anniversary's big reruns.

Possible Zhongli and Ganyu Rerun Banners Coming in Genshin Impact 3.0
Most probably coming in the Second half of 3.0 in time for Genshin Anniversary
Source: SpendYourPrimos/Uncle Chasm

According to leaks, Genshin Impact's second anniversary will see the return of Ganyu and Zhongli. This rerun will feature two of the game's strongest characters, along with the release of the new character Dori.

Fans who missed out on grabbing either Ganyu or Zhongli will definitely want to make sure they pick one of the two up, as they remain among the game's most valuable 5-star characters. Ganyu's insane AOE (area of effect) potential remains relatively unmatched when it comes to DPS, and Zhongli's protective shields and useful Elemental Burst can make the Spiral Abyss a breeze.

The anniversary has more to offer

Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)
Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time.



Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time. Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time.

Another big event coming during this year's anniversary is a Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset that will bring players the opportunity to receive double rewards from purchasing Genesis Crystals in the game's shop. While this reward doesn't benefit all players, it is definitely useful for those who buy these precious crystals to help ensure the obtainment 5-star characters or to unlock unique costumes.

Players will also receive a new Cake for Traveler, and a possible leak has revealed the new design for this special treat. These cakes are key items that help players show off how long they've played the game, and interacting with them in the inventory provides a Fragile Resin to use. Fans who enjoy collecting these special items will want to make sure they log in during the game's upcoming anniversary.

Genshin Impact's second anniversary will be here in a few months, and players just have to wait a little longer.

