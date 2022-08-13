Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream redeem codes: Free Primogems and other rewards

Genshin Impact fans witnessed the highly anticipated 3.0 Special Program, which has disclosed three redemption codes. Players can claim these codes to receive 300 Primogems at no cost. Given below are the three new 3.0 livestream redeem codes:

8ANCKTWYVRD5

EA7VKTFHU9VR

KT7DKSFGCRWD

Readers should keep in mind that these redemption codes will expire on August 14, 2022, and should be claimed as soon as possible. Besides Primogems, players will also receive other rewards, including:

New players joining Genshin Impact can also use the codes GENSHINGIFT and XTNDKTEBWA59, which can be redeemed to receive extra Primogems.

New redemption codes from Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream

Genshin Impact developers premiered the 3.0 Special Program today on August 12, 2022, and have certainly fulfilled the community's expectations and hopes. Like every other livestream preceding an update, three redemption codes were handed out to players, which will provide players with Primogems and other rewards when they are redeemed.

The three new redemption codes shown in the 3.0 Special Program are:

Fans are advised to claim these redemption codes as soon as possible, since these codes will expire within 24 hours from the time of their release. Each of these codes will reward players with 100 Primogems and other items. In summary, claiming all three codes will reward players with the following rewards:

300 Primogems

5 Hero's Wit

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

How to claim these new 3.0 livestream redemption codes in Genshin Impact

There are two methods to claim these new 3.0 livestream redemption codes:

Official redemption site

In-game Settings

OFFICIAL REDEMPTION SITE

Fortunately, the game's developers have a dedicated website for players to redeem codes with and claim their rewards. Interested readers can visit the official redemption site by clicking here.

For those who have never used the official redemption site, they can follow this quick guide:

Go to Genshin Impact's official redemption site

Login to your HoYoLAB account (or sign up to create a HoYoLAB account)

Players must select the correct server for the website to find their account

A new page displaying a prompt box "Enter Redemption Code" will appear.

Manually type or paste the desired code into the prompt box and click Redeem

Repeat the same for all three codes.

Once all the redemption codes are successfully claimed, the rewards will be automatically sent to the player's in-game mailbox.

IN-GAME SETTINGS

An alternative method that players can use to claim the 3.0 redemption codes is with the help of the in-game Settings, where they can use the Exchange option. For the uninitiated, the steps are:

Login to Genshin Impact

Access the Paimon Menu

Click on Settings (look for a gear-shaped icon)

Go to the Account tab in Settings

Look for a Redeem Now option

The new dialog box will have a prompt box to enter the codes

Manually type or paste the desired 3.0 livestream codes

Click on Exchange and repeat the process for the remaining codes.

The 3.0 livestream has revealed tons of new content coming to the game, including the region of Sumeru, along with many new characters and weapons. Players should definitely start saving their Primogems until their favorite character's banner arrives.

