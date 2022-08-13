Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: Expect to get free Primogems, Sumeru release date, and Dendro character information

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream will air live on Twitch at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022, and will introduce players to Sumeru, a brand new region. Travelers have been waiting with bated breath for months now, so there is bound to be a good number of players who want to see the Special Program as it airs.

Most Special Programs tend to feature:

Redeem Codes (a.k.a., 300 free Primogems)

Character showcases

New events and quests

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream should be similar, except with much more content compared to the average Special Program.

Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: All you need to know

#GenshinImpact Version 3.0 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more! Version 3.0 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4aay5YQeJ8

The official social media account posted the above tweet regarding Genshin Impact 3.0's livestream. This tweet is where the previously mentioned 8:00 am (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022 time comes from.

Do note that that date is not when Sumeru comes out. Instead, that time is solely for the upcoming Special Program, as the 3.0 update is expected to arrive on August 24, 2022.

The official Twitch channel is posted as an embedded hyperlink in the above tweet, so players can click on it and save the link should they wish to watch it live. Alternatively, they can wait for the Special Program to air on YouTube, which should happen approximately four hours after it airs on Twitch.

Expected announcements

Players will see this message if they choose to redeem the new codes in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Free Primogems are arguably the best part of any Special Program. Three temporary Redeem Codes will be available for players, providing 300 Primogems along with minor loot. Watching the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream isn't necessary per se since those codes will be posted on a multitude of websites and throughout social media.

Sumeru will feature a bunch of new characters and storylines (Image via HoYoverse)

Another major expectation is the official announcement of Sumeru's release date. Many players believe that it will officially launch alongside Genshin Impact 3.0 on August 24, 2022. HoYoverse, however, has yet to confirm the speculation. Specific dates are crucial for some Travelers to know, especially if they're the type who wishes to grind everything on Day 1.

The first and third character here uses Dendro (Image via HoYoverse)

Dendro is a brand new element, so it's obviously going to get highlighted in some capacity. Two new characters, Tighnari (5-star) and Collei (4-star), are also known to use it and have been leaked to be playable in this update. Accompanying them is a 4-star Electro unit known as Dori.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream

The above countdown should serve as a general indicator for when the next Special Program is expected to air. There isn't much time left, so players won't have to wait long to get a great preview of the forthcoming update. Keep in mind that this countdown won't factor in any potential delays due to technical issues.

This countdown is also only for the Twitch broadcast and not the subsequent reairing of the Special Program that will happen on YouTube almost four hours later.

