Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream countdown, link, and expected announcements

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream will initially air at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022, on Twitch, as officially confirmed by HoYoverse. This Special Program has been something that Travelers have been looking forward to for a while, especially since it features a brand new region with a whole new cast of characters.

Many would like to see the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream as it happens, so this article will include a countdown for their convenience. The countdown included here is solely for the 8:00 am (UTC-4) time and doesn't factor the subsequent YouTube rerun into consideration.

Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream details

The above tweet serves as the official announcement regarding the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream's date and time. The information contains:

"Special Program Announcement 2022/08/13 08:00 AM (UTC-4)"

It's written in the year/month/day format. For simplicity, readers should know that the upcoming Special Program will air at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022. The tweet also includes a hyperlink to the official Twitch account that will air the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream.

Those who miss the Twitch Special Program can see it on the official YouTube account around 12:00 (UTC-4). The official Twitch account doesn't save videos, but their YouTube account does for players' convenience.

Countdown

The above countdown is for the 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022 time provided by HoYoverse. If any delay happens, it won't be reflected in this countdown. That said, it should still serve as a good visualization of when players can expect to see the new Special Program as it goes live.

If it says "Countdown to the 3.0 Special Program," then the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream hasn't begun yet. Any time displayed below will be how much time is left until it does air.

Similarly, if it says "The 3.0 Special Program has started," then that means players should already be able to see the Special Program unless a delay happens.

Expected announcements

Players are constantly vying free Primogems, an essential in-game resource (Image via HoYoverse)

First and foremost, there will be new Redeem Codes to use. It's been a consistent part of every prior Special Program and is often one of the main reasons why some Travelers tune into these Special Programs. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream should also feature three Redeem Codes that add up to 300 Primogems.

Aside from that, there are a few other predictable additions to see in this Special Program, such as:

New characters and their abilities, including Tighnari, Collei, and Dori who are confirmed for the roster

Dendro showcase

Sumeru showcase

Various new events, such as Carving of Innocence

The full contents of the upcoming Special Program haven't been leaked yet. Whether there's a surprise thrown in or not is currently unknown. Travelers just need to remember that it will air at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022.

