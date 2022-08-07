Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 3.0 Livestream

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream is something that many Travelers are looking forward to seeing in the upcoming weeks. After all, new content and free Primogems are a perfect mix. Furthermore, Sumeru will be making its grand debut here, and that's something fans have wanted to see for a long time now.

While not everything about the upcoming Special Program can be predicted, there are certainly some obvious aspects for players to expect to see. The aforementioned free Primogems would be an example since it ties into the first entry on this listicle.

Five aspects Travelers should expect to see in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream

1) Redeem Codes

Each Special Program has three Redeem Codes that give players a total of 300 Primogems. Genshin Impact 3.0's livestream should be no different in this regard. These codes will likely be sprinkled throughout the Special Program to keep many Travelers watching the program.

Of course, they will likely be posted everywhere on the Internet shortly after they're revealed. Players will only have about a day to enter them, so it's worth remembering to do so once the Special Program airs.

2) Sumeru

A brand new region is inevitably going to get highlighted in some capacity in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream. Sumeru has already been highlighted heavily in various trailers, so it would make sense to see even more focus on it in the next Special Program.

Travelers will likely hear about the next Archon Quest and see a new cast of characters here. Presumably, not all of them will be playable right away. For example, Kusanali was not one of the characters leaked to be playable in this update.

3) New playable characters

On a related note to the previous entry, Travelers should expect to see three new playable characters in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream. Those characters are:

Tighnari

Collei

Dori

Typically, a Special Program would showcase them in a brief gameplay montage, so something similar should happen in the next livestream. Everything about these characters has already been leaked, but there are plenty of people who haven't seen the leaks yet.

Thus, they will likely see these three characters in action for the first time.

5) Rerun banner confirmation

can you read? /lh @SpendYourPrimos



[Reliable - Uncle Chasm] Zhongli and Ganyu will be receiving reruns in 3.0. Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.) Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time.



Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time. Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time. [Reliable - Uncle Chasm] Zhongli and Ganyu will be receiving reruns in 3.0.This is being posted on our side account as this is an original leak and has not yet been made public. We have been given permission to share the news. - IT twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos… [Reliable - Uncle Chasm] Zhongli and Ganyu will be receiving reruns in 3.0.This is being posted on our side account as this is an original leak and has not yet been made public. We have been given permission to share the news. - IT twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

Several rumors are going around stating that Zhongli and Ganyu will have reruns in Genshin Impact 3.0. If that's the case, then the upcoming Special Program should confirm it and let players know which phase will feature their rerun. Both characters are 5-star units, and every Special Program goes out of its way to confirm the 5-star characters headlining the banners.

Both Zhongli and Ganyu are quite popular characters, so seeing them would be a godsend for some players who want to pull for them. On a similar note, the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream should also confirm Tighnari as a 5-star character and let players know which phase his banner will be in.

5) New events

BLANK @genshinBLANK



The staff of Acara Crafts, a toy store in Port Ormos, are preoccupied with the hindered development of new toys.



(See you Collei in Mondstadt during the new Festival!)



3.0 Main Event: Carving of Innocence

Travelers generally have a good idea of what to expect in the next update when it comes to new events, thanks to the Special Program highlighting them. Historically, some events get a few minutes dedicated to them, while others get a much quicker recap. Either way, here are some leaked events to expect to see in the forthcoming Special Program:

Carving of Innocence

Chronical Trials

Lost Riches

Tablet Analytics

Carving of Innocence will be the big event of this update, so Travelers should at least expect to see the event pop up on the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream.

