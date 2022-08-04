Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal new information about upcoming events

With as many Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks as there are right now, it should come as no surprise that some of them cover various events in the new update. Not everything has been revealed thus far, but there is still a bunch of content to cover here.

Everything shown here is expected for Genshin Impact 3.0. Some aspects, such as the rewards and gameplay details, have been leaked, and this article will include such details down below. Without further ado, it's time to check out the relevant leaks.

New event details have been revealed by Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

The above streamable link will take readers to a short video where several of the new events' UI is briefly shown to the player. It's not too exciting on its own, but it does include the basic rewards that Genshin Impact players can expect to get for participating in these upcoming events. Not everything is shown here, but there is still plenty to look at in this particular section.

The relevant ones for this article include:

Tablet Analytics (includes standard Primogems and other rewards)

(includes standard Primogems and other rewards) Chronical Trials (the rewards aren't shown, and there are several text errors here)

(the rewards aren't shown, and there are several text errors here) Lost Riches (not much is shown in the video, but the leaker tweeted some more information about it later)

(not much is shown in the video, but the leaker tweeted some more information about it later) Dharma Forest (basically talks about the new region)

(basically talks about the new region) Rumbleflower (the Electro Regisvine)

(the Electro Regisvine) Murkwood Fungal Feather (a new Dendro boss)

Tablet Analytics

The best rewards (a.k.a. Primogems) are available in the lowest tier possible, although some players will inevitably wish to score a higher amount for all of the possible loot. Tablet Analytics basically has players defeating a swarm of enemies, with each enemy type giving Genshin Impact players a different amount of points.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Tablet Analytics: Battle event with 4 stages, 3 rounds per stage.



Each round comes with:

- Infinite waves of enemies

- An opportunity to change your team comp (with your own characters + 4 trial characters relevant to that round)

- Buffs that can be manually triggered every 15s Tablet Analytics: Battle event with 4 stages, 3 rounds per stage. Each round comes with:- Infinite waves of enemies- An opportunity to change your team comp (with your own characters + 4 trial characters relevant to that round)- Buffs that can be manually triggered every 15s

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel The manually-triggered buff will be selected randomly among 4 buffs available for that round, thereby encouraging the player to adjust their rotations accordingly.



Rewards include primogems, Sumeru talent books, and an indoor herb kettle ornament. The manually-triggered buff will be selected randomly among 4 buffs available for that round, thereby encouraging the player to adjust their rotations accordingly.Rewards include primogems, Sumeru talent books, and an indoor herb kettle ornament.

These Genshin Impact leaks reveal some more specific information regarding Tablet Analytics. The random buffs that a player gets can help them score points more easily in this otherwise combat-heavy event.

Chronical Trials

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Chronical Trials: Battle event with 7 timed stages, each stage with infinite waves of mobs and only allowing a fixed team of 4 lvl80 trial characters (C0 with lvl80 4★ R1 weapons, talents at 8/8/8).



Trial characters do not inherit weapon/build/cons from the characters you own. Chronical Trials: Battle event with 7 timed stages, each stage with infinite waves of mobs and only allowing a fixed team of 4 lvl80 trial characters (C0 with lvl80 4★ R1 weapons, talents at 8/8/8).Trial characters do not inherit weapon/build/cons from the characters you own. https://t.co/lZxN9H5UO6

Speaking of combat-heavy events, Chronical Trials is another one all about fighting enemies. There are seven timed stages with the seven teams, all shown above. Keep in mind that these are merely trial characters, so the player doesn't have to actually own them to use them in the Chronical Trials.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Killing mobs charges up a camera skill. Using the skill immobilizes both the player and the mobs until a picture is taken, which then triggers powerful AoE attacks that wipe all nearby enemies.



The more mobs captured in the photo, the more powerful AoE attacks will be released. Killing mobs charges up a camera skill. Using the skill immobilizes both the player and the mobs until a picture is taken, which then triggers powerful AoE attacks that wipe all nearby enemies. The more mobs captured in the photo, the more powerful AoE attacks will be released. https://t.co/VsjGnye5Xh

There will also apparently be a feature related to taking a photo in the Chronical Trials. This feature can damage enemies, incentivizing players to take photos of multiple enemies in a single frame.

Lost Riches

Basically, players need to be Adventure Rank 20 or higher to participate in this event. It involves using the Treasure-Seeking Seelie to find some treasure in specific locations, which was previously done in Genshin Impact 1.2 and 2.0.

Carving of Innocence

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



The staff of Acara Crafts, a toy store in Port Ormos, are preoccupied with the hindered development of new toys.



(See you Collei in Mondstadt during the new Festival!)



Impact #Genshin 3.0 Main Event: Carving of InnocenceThe staff of Acara Crafts, a toy store in Port Ormos, are preoccupied with the hindered development of new toys.(See you Collei in Mondstadt during the new Festival!) #Genshin Impact #原神 3.0 Main Event: Carving of InnocenceThe staff of Acara Crafts, a toy store in Port Ormos, are preoccupied with the hindered development of new toys. (See you Collei in Mondstadt during the new Festival!)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/CE76DLFMNf

Carving of Innocence is another major event expected to be featured in Genshin Impact 3.0, and this leaker calls it the main one for this update (so expect more rewards than usual). Completing the new Archon Quest is not required to participate.

One of the major parts of Carving of Innocence is known as Metamorphosis of Wood, which is highlighted in the above Reddit post. It is similar to the Born of Snow part from the old Shadows Amidst Snowstorms from Version 2.3, in which players could build something involving several pieces. However, in this case, players use:

Trunks

Heads

Hats

Shawls

Eyes

Readers should note that everything revealed in these leaks is subject to change.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far