Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: Expected date, time and where to watch 

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream is something that many Travelers are looking forward to, so it's worth exploring its expected release date. Although HoYoverse hasn't made any announcements regarding the 3.0 Special Program, players are predicting a release between August 12-14, 2022.
This is due to a number of factors, such as most Special Programs:
- Airing on Friday
- Happening 10 to 12 days before the next Version Update
August 12, 2022, is the most likely date as a result, although Travelers shouldn't rule out any other dates just yet.
Expected Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date information
It's worth looking at past precedence when it comes to determining expected livestream dates. Here are some past dates and days of the week they fall under:
- Version 2.8: July 2, 2022 (Saturday)
- Version 2.7: May 20, 2022 (Friday)
- Version 2.6: March 18, 2022 (Friday)
- Version 2.5: February 4, 2022 (Friday)
- Version 2.4: December 26, 2021 (Sunday)
- Version 2.3: November 12, 2021 (Friday)
- Version 2.2: October 13, 2021 (Wednesday)
- Version 2.1: August 20, 2021 (Friday)
- Version 2.0: July 9, 2021 (Friday)
That means out of the last nine Special Programs, six of them arrived on a Friday. Hence, there is past precedence for the Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program to also land on a Friday.
Of course, picking a day out of seven would not be enough to give the August 12, 2022, date that much credibility. It's also worth looking at the dates where one livestream begins and comparing the difference between that and its respective Version Update's launch date:
- Version 2.8: 11 days
- Version 2.7: 11 days
- Version 2.6: 12 days
- Version 2.5: 12 days
- Version 2.4: 10 days
- Version 2.3: 12 days
- Version 2.2: 10 days
- Version 2.1: 12 days
- Version 2.0: 12 days
As one can see, a livestream begins anywhere between 10 and 12 days before the Version Update. If players can figure out when Version 2.8 ends, they will know when Genshin Impact 3.0 begins. Typically, the second banner of any update ends a day before the next Version Update happens.
In this case, Yoimiya's banner ends on August 23, 2022, so Genshin Impact 3.0 should begin on August 24, 2022. This would give players the following dates:
- August 12, 2022
- August 13, 2022
- August 14, 2022
Any of these three dates would line up with what's been previously established by past livestreams and their respective Version Updates. As for what players can expect from Genshin Impact 3.0's livestream:
- More details on Sumeru as a brand new region
- A showcase of new characters, including Tighnari, Dori, and Collei
- New Redeem Codes adding up to 300 Primogems
- Dendro showcase
It will be an exciting time for many Travelers.
Where to watch the Special Program?
As for how they can watch it, here are some links to the relevant sites:
Typically, the Twitch account airs it first, with the YouTube version coming out a few hours afterward. The last Special Program aired on Twitch at 8:00 (UTC-4) and then arrived on Youtube at 12:00 (UTC-4).
Hence, one can expect to watch the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream at 8:00 (UTC-4) on Twitch or 12:00 (UTC-4) on YouTube.
