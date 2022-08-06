Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: Expected date, time and where to watch 

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream is something that many Travelers are looking forward to, so it's worth exploring its expected release date. Although HoYoverse hasn't made any announcements regarding the 3.0 Special Program, players are predicting a release between August 12-14, 2022.

This is due to a number of factors, such as most Special Programs:

Airing on Friday

Happening 10 to 12 days before the next Version Update

August 12, 2022, is the most likely date as a result, although Travelers shouldn't rule out any other dates just yet.

Expected Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date information

Travelers want to see Sumeru in all its glory (Image via HoYoverse)

It's worth looking at past precedence when it comes to determining expected livestream dates. Here are some past dates and days of the week they fall under:

Version 2.8: July 2, 2022 (Saturday)

Version 2.7: May 20, 2022 (Friday)

Version 2.6: March 18, 2022 (Friday)

Version 2.5: February 4, 2022 (Friday)

Version 2.4: December 26, 2021 (Sunday)

Version 2.3: November 12, 2021 (Friday)

Version 2.2: October 13, 2021 (Wednesday)

Version 2.1: August 20, 2021 (Friday)

Version 2.0: July 9, 2021 (Friday)

That means out of the last nine Special Programs, six of them arrived on a Friday. Hence, there is past precedence for the Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program to also land on a Friday.

Zeniet @Zeniiet

v3.1 livestream in 6 weeks

The weekend of September 15th Tokyo Game Show is happening.

Sumeru will be revealed in 3.0

Expanded desert area in Sumeru will be revealed in v3.1

v3.0 livestream within 2 weeks

v3.1 livestream in 6 weeks

The weekend of September 15th Tokyo Game Show is happening.

Sumeru will be revealed in 3.0

Expanded desert area in Sumeru will be revealed in v3.1

Of course, picking a day out of seven would not be enough to give the August 12, 2022, date that much credibility. It's also worth looking at the dates where one livestream begins and comparing the difference between that and its respective Version Update's launch date:

Version 2.8: 11 days

Version 2.7: 11 days

Version 2.6: 12 days

Version 2.5: 12 days

Version 2.4: 10 days

Version 2.3: 12 days

Version 2.2: 10 days

Version 2.1: 12 days

Version 2.0: 12 days

As one can see, a livestream begins anywhere between 10 and 12 days before the Version Update. If players can figure out when Version 2.8 ends, they will know when Genshin Impact 3.0 begins. Typically, the second banner of any update ends a day before the next Version Update happens.

Yoimiya's banner ends on the 23, and players can check that in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

In this case, Yoimiya's banner ends on August 23, 2022, so Genshin Impact 3.0 should begin on August 24, 2022. This would give players the following dates:

August 12, 2022

August 13, 2022

August 14, 2022

Any of these three dates would line up with what's been previously established by past livestreams and their respective Version Updates. As for what players can expect from Genshin Impact 3.0's livestream:

More details on Sumeru as a brand new region

A showcase of new characters, including Tighnari, Dori, and Collei

New Redeem Codes adding up to 300 Primogems

Dendro showcase

It will be an exciting time for many Travelers.

Where to watch the Special Program?

This is what the Twitch account currently looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

As for how they can watch it, here are some links to the relevant sites:

Typically, the Twitch account airs it first, with the YouTube version coming out a few hours afterward. The last Special Program aired on Twitch at 8:00 (UTC-4) and then arrived on Youtube at 12:00 (UTC-4).

Hence, one can expect to watch the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream at 8:00 (UTC-4) on Twitch or 12:00 (UTC-4) on YouTube.

