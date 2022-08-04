Genshin Impact 3.0 Livestream: Expected date and time for Special Program

Genshin Impact 3.0 will have its reveal livestream soon, with a huge announcement coming in the next two weeks. Fans will get a new look at the region, along with new elements, characters, and more.

This livestream will also showcase the game's new content, with bosses, enemies, artifacts, and reactions. Fans have a lot to look forward to from the latest update, and they'll get an early look at it during the stream.

Players won't want to miss out on this huge reveal stream, as it will have some of the most exciting showcases in Genshin's history. Gamers can find out when this livestream is expected to go live here.

Genshin Impact: When is the 3.0 livestream expected to arrive?

Zeniet @Zeniiet

v3.1 livestream in 6 weeks

The weekend of September 15th Tokyo Game Show is happening.

Sumeru will be revealed in 3.0

Expanded desert area in Sumeru will be revealed in v3.1

#GenshinImpact #原神 v3.0 livestream within 2 weeksv3.1 livestream in 6 weeksThe weekend of September 15th Tokyo Game Show is happening.Sumeru will be revealed in 3.0Expanded desert area in Sumeru will be revealed in v3.1 v3.0 livestream within 2 weeksv3.1 livestream in 6 weeksThe weekend of September 15th Tokyo Game Show is happening.Sumeru will be revealed in 3.0Expanded desert area in Sumeru will be revealed in v3.1#GenshinImpact #原神

As per Genshin Impact leaks, the 3.0 livestream is set to go live within the next two weeks, and further speculation has placed it on August 12. The livestream will most likely take place at the same time as usual, arriving early in the morning for fans in the U.S. and later at night for those worldwide, including Asia.

Players will definitely want to make sure they are prepared to tune in, as the latest information on Sumeru will finally be officially revealed.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate #GenshinUpdateCalendar

Hello guys, here is August events calendar, with phase 2 of 2.8 (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ We only got 2 events left for this phase, but Golden Apple Archipelago is still here so just enjoy it well before entering Sumeru

#GenshinImpact #原神 #Yoimiya #宵宫 Hello guys, here is August events calendar, with phase 2 of 2.8 (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ We only got 2 events left for this phase, but Golden Apple Archipelago is still here so just enjoy it well before entering Sumeru #GenshinUpdateCalendar Hello guys, here is August events calendar, with phase 2 of 2.8 (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ We only got 2 events left for this phase, but Golden Apple Archipelago is still here so just enjoy it well before entering Sumeru💗#GenshinImpact #原神 #Yoimiya #宵宫 https://t.co/xmYQnkQ7Hm

With the 3.0 update set to arrive later during the month of August, fans will need all the time they can get to prepare for this massive update. There is a ton of content coming during 3.0, including the reveal of the Dendro element, a massive regional expansion, and even more content that has yet to be shown.

Leaks have uncovered much of this information, but a lot of it is still hidden, leaving fans with an exciting new adventure to partake in.

This update will be one of the biggest in Genshin Impact history, and gamers will want to be prepared to set foot in Sumeru once it releases. The livestream on August 12 will likely reveal lots of helpful tips about its inhabitants, its secrets, and even its enemies.

With many new mechanics arriving in the 3.0 update that fans need to master, watching this livestream will definitely help.

luck suz @luckykazuha23 @GenshinImpact please please, make it happen if Aug 12 will be Livestream 3.0 @GenshinImpact please please, make it happen if Aug 12 will be Livestream 3.0

Of course, there are also a ton of opportunities for players to grab Primogems during the livestream, and players will want to make sure they tune in to grab them.

With new characters like Tighnari, Collei, and Dori arriving during the 3.0 update, players will need as many Primogems as they can get if they plan on summoning new characters in Sumeru.

Of course, players will also get their first look at the kits for characters like Tighnari and Collei, helping them better understand what's coming during the next update. These characters will bring a new way of playing the game thanks to the Dendro element, and these changes will be huge.

Fans will definitely want to make sure they're ready to tune into the Genshin Impact 3.0 update livestream once it arrives later this month.

Genshin Impact 3.0's livestream will go live in just a few weeks, and fans won't want to miss out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far