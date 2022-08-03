Best Genshin Impact Yoimiya build guide with 4-star weapons

Genshin Impact players can finally get another chance to summon the mighty 5-star archer Yoimiya now that her rerun has begun. She can dish out a ton of single-target Pyro damage and, with the right teams, can be a serious contender in some of the game's most challenging content.

Luckily, Yoimiya can take advantage of some easily acquired weapons, making her a solid choice for a free-to-play gamer to pick up.

Genshin Impact: Yoimiya's best 4-star bow builds

Genshin Impact's newest banner brings the return of the Pyro 5-star archer Yoimiya. She is a single-target DPS who uses enhanced Normal Attacks to burn down her foes with rapid-fire Pyro infused shots.

Her Elemental Burst also allows this character to fire a powerful explosion that marks enemies for further damage, though this typically isn't a factor in her builds.

Fans won't have a hard time picking Yoimiya's best 4-star bow, as maximizing her damage is mainly centered around boosting her Normal Attacks, making the best bows easy to choose. Here's what weapon users should choose when building Yoimiya:

Rust

maeve @ro6lette lo and behold r5 rust from the standard banner hyv wants me to pull for yoimiya so bad lo and behold r5 rust from the standard banner hyv wants me to pull for yoimiya so bad https://t.co/sqJxZ4PwzM

Rust is the ideal 4-star bow for most Yoimiya builds, as it boosts her Normal Attack damage significantly, allowing her to deal a lot more damage than she would with any other bow.

This boost to her damage comes alongside a massive growth to her ATK% thanks to the weapon's substat, making it an excellent choice for fans who want to utilize Yoimiya as their main DPS character.

Hamayumi

kou 恒 @RaidensKou lvl 20 Yoimiya with 2p Wanderer's Troupe + 2p Crimson Witch of Flame and lvl 80 Hamayumi lvl 20 Yoimiya with 2p Wanderer's Troupe + 2p Crimson Witch of Flame and lvl 80 Hamayumi https://t.co/V5OXkqC298

Hamayumi is an alternative to Rust that can perform competitively, thanks to its boost to Normal Attack damage. This weapon also provides Yoimiya with an ATK% increase through its substat, and given that she won't utilize her Elemental Burst often, its boost to her damage can remain on all of the time.

At higher refinements, this weapon may even perform better than a low refinement Rust, making it an easier weapon to acquire for Free-to-Play players.

Blackcliff Warbow

Robin @IarixaI YALL WHICH ONE IS WORTH THE STARDUST WHICH WEAPON.

currently between blackcliff warbow potentially for yoimiya instead of hamayumi, or pole because i need a better polearm. then again agate for yanfei (shes on dodoco tales) YALL WHICH ONE IS WORTH THE STARDUST WHICH WEAPON.currently between blackcliff warbow potentially for yoimiya instead of hamayumi, or pole because i need a better polearm. then again agate for yanfei (shes on dodoco tales) https://t.co/Hv84BpvjxI

Blackcliff Warbow is another 4-star option for users who want high Crit stats on their Yoimiya. While generally, she benefits more from the boost to Normal Attack damage, this option is straightforward to acquire thanks to its monthly availability in Genshin Impact's Starglitter Exchange.

Fans can reach high refinements of this weapon if they have enough Starglitter, and its boost to Attack can be significant on Yoimiya.

Artifact builds

Building Yoimiya in Genshin Impact is pretty simple, as she will want to use either the Crimson Witch artifact set or the Shimenawa's Reminiscence set. Gamers can choose to go a complete set of either of those artifacts or mix the two, though this is less recommended.

The Shimenawa's Reminiscence grants Yoimiya an incredible amount of Normal Attack damage, and thanks to her low reliance on her Elemental Burst, she can keep this buff up often.

On the other hand, the Crimson Witch set grants her boosts to her Pyro damage, which can be helpful in more reaction-based compositions. Fans may have a harder time securing artifacts of this set, but thanks to the changes to the Artifact Strongbox, players will be able to farm this set much easier in the 3.0 update.

When it comes to stats, users will want to focus on Crit stats when building Yoimiya:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG Circlet depending on what stats are lower

Pyro DMG Goblet

ATK% Sands

Prioritize Crit stats on other pieces

Building Yoimiya is pretty simple, thanks to her reliance on one source of damage, and fans won't have a hard time doing so.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far