Genshin Impact Sumeru update expected release date, 3.0 livestream and character banners

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will be released soon, bringing a ton of new content to the game's massive world.

Players will be able to explore the new region of Sumeru, which is full of unique flora and fauna. They will also be able to summon new characters and use the game's latest elemental addition, Dendro.

The addition of a whole new region and a meta-changing element to Genshin Impact makes 3.0 one of the biggest updates the game has seen in a while.

Genshin Impact's typical six-week update cycle indicates that the 3.0 update will arrive in two weeks

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update is expected to be released on August 24, 2022.

This release date has been determined based on past update schedules and has not been confirmed.

Players definitely won't want to miss out on this massive update to the game, as there are likely to be some great opportunities for adventure throughout Sumeru. The mysterious region is full of secrets and lost treasures, and players will have two very different locales to explore.

Apart from the introduction of Sumeru, the Dendro element will finally become available for players to use in their team compositions. This will definitely shift the game's current meta.

With a large assortment of interesting characters set to debut in Sumeru, players will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems until the update is released.

3.0 livestream expected date

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream is expected to arrive in the next two weeks, giving players the opportunity to get an early look at the game's newest update.

Based on the usual schedule, players should be able to tune in to the livestream on August 12, 2022.

The livestream will likely reveal the 3.0 update's official banners, along with new information about its characters and the vast region of Sumeru.

3.0 character banners

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will feature some exciting new banners, which will include three new characters from Sumeru.

The first phase of the 3.0 update will feature Collei and Tighnari, two powerful Dendro Archers who will serve as the community's first look at the Dendro playstyle.

Details about the second and possible third banner of the update are a bit more uncertain.

Many leakers have claimed that Zhongli and Ganyu will make appearances during the 3.0 update as reruns. However, other leaks have indicated that a third banner could possibly be released during the 3.0 update as well.

There are several possibilities as to who will appear on this banner. The most likely candidates are characters like Hu Tao, Childe or Albedo. Zhongli and Ganyu could also be split into two separate banners over the duration of the update.

Either way, players will definitely want to save up their Primogems for the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

