Genshin Impact 3.0 Artifacts: Set bonus and stats

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will bring a ton of new content to the game, including a massive region and a host of characters.

The update will also bring two powerful new sets of Artifacts to the game, and players will want to farm them if they plan on taking advantage of the Dendro element.

The first set of Artifacts is mostly geared towards boosting the damage of Dendro carries, while the second set focuses on maximizing Elemental Mastery for reactions. Players will want to have both sets of Artifacts for upcoming characters like Tighnari, Nilou and more.

Memories of the Deep Forest and Ornamental Gold Dream are the two new Artifact sets reportedly coming in Genshin Impact 3.0

- Memories of the Deep Forest

Memories of the Deep Forest set bonus and stats:

Memories of the Deep Forest is a Dendro-focused set of Artifacts expected to arrive with the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. It will be ideal for on-field Dendro carries, along with off-field Dendro supports.

This set boosts Dendro damage significantly, with its two-piece set bonus increasing Dendro DMG Bonus by 15%. The two-piece set bonus is powerful and may be slotted onto characters that benefit from pure Dendro damage.

2p - 15% Dendro DMG Bonus



4p - When the enemy receives elemental damage, Dendro RES is reduced by 25% for 8 seconds. Can trigger when a damage-dealing character is off-field.



The four-piece set bonus also works with supportive characters, providing a buff that can be applied off-field. This buff takes effect when enemies receive elemental damage, and it causes their resistance to Dendro to be lowered by 25% for eight seconds.

This damage shred will likely be very important for maximizing Dendro damage. This is because it can't seem to gain a damage shred from the Viridescent Venerer set.

Players who plan on using characters like Tighnari will definitely want to pick this set up and give it a try.

Ornamental Gold Dream set bonus and stats:

2p - Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.



4p - Effect triggered after the elemental reaction. 1/2/3 characters of the same element in the same team will cause the carrier to gain x/x/x% ATK. (cont below)



The Ornamental Gold Dream may be one of the most complicated Artifact sets in Genshin Impact. It requires players to alter their team compositions to make the most of its powerful effects.

The two-piece set bonus starts out simple, boosting Elemental Mastery by 80, which is significant for many characters.

The four-piece set bonus is triggered after an Elemental Reaction occurs, and it will grant a buff based on the elements of the members of the party.

If the character who triggered the reaction matches the elements of those in the party, they will gain an ATK buff based on how many they match. If they have differing elements, they will instead gain an Elemental Mastery bonus.

It may be challenging to use this Artifact set effectively, but the benefits will definitely be worth the effort. The set is also quite versatile and can be used in a wide array of team compositions.

Overall, Memories of the Deep Forest and Ornamental Gold Dream are definitely worth farming for. They will be quite useful during the Traveler's journey in the upcoming version of Genshin Impact.

