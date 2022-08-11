Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date and time officially announced

The official date and time of the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream has finally been revealed, to the delight of players around the world.

Based on a post on Genshin Impact's official Twitter account, the special program for version 3.0 will premiere on the game's Twitch channel on August 13 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more!



#GenshinImpact Version 3.0 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more! Version 3.0 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4aay5YQeJ8

Following the trend of previous livestreams, this special program may air for 30-40 minutes and will feature a few voice actors as special guests. During the livestream, three new redemption codes will be dropped at a set interval. Juicy details about Sumeru, the upcoming region in version 3.0, are also expected to be released.

Since the redemption codes will expire within a day, players are recommended to clear their schedule to watch the livestream, get the codes and use them.

If players are unable to watch the special program on Twitch, they can always go to the game's official YouTube channel, which will broadcast the same video on August 13 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4).

What to expect in Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program

1) Information about new playable characters

HoYoverse confirmed on July 11 that there will be three new playable characters in version 3.0, excluding Dendro Traveler. Here are all the characters:

Tighnari (Dendro) Collei (Dendro) Dori (Electro) Dendro Traveler (Dendro)

With so many new units, players will need to farm Primogems as fast as they can.

It is rumored that Collei will be a free character, following in the footsteps of her best friend, Amber, in being a welfare unit.

The upcoming special program may reveal whether this rumor is true or not, so watch out for more official information during the livestream.

2) Three Primogem Codes

Redemption code in the previous livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Primogem codes are undoubtedly the main attraction of the special program alongside the development news.

Three new redemption codes will be released over the course of the livestream, giving every player who manages to redeem them a total of 300 Primogems.

3) Sumeru preview

HoYoverse has been very generous with new teasers in previous weeks. The developers have been hyping up the community with multiple Sumeru previews. Players may get more sneak-peek screenshots or promotional videos during the livestream to keep the excitement up.

Furthermore, players might get more information on the backstories of officially revealed characters like Alhaitham, Cyno, Dehya, and others.

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is a big patch update that may consume lots more storage on players' devices. Players are advised to prepare their internet connection and memory before the pre-installation function is released a few days before the version 3.0 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh