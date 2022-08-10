5 best Genshin Impact characters for huge burst damage numbers

Genshin Impact allows players to build their characters for various roles, such as damage dealer, support, enablers, and more.

There are some exceptional characters in the game that can also be built for nuke damage. These characters can deal nuke-level damage through their Elemental Burst. The level of damage dished out in nuke builds has the potential to one-shot even some of the most powerful bosses.

Here are the top five characters that can do nuke-level damage using their Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact. They are listed in no specific order.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Raiden Shogun, Childe and 3 other Genshin Impact characters with high Elemental Burst damage

1) Mona

Astrologist Mona Megistus is an excellent character to build for nuke damage in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst. Her unique Elemental Burst allows her to apply debuffs to affected enemies. Small enemies (Hilichurls and Slimes) affected by debuffs get immobilized.

The debuff effect applies to an additional damage bonus and also increases the damage that causes it. Additionally, when the illusionary bubble pops, it deals Hydro damage.

Instead of letting the illusionary bubble burst by itself, players can use a Pyro character to cause the Vaporize reaction, which will dish out massive damage.

2) Childe

Codenamed Childe, Ajax is the 11th and the youngest Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact. As a 5-star Hydro Bow character, he can use his Elemental Skill to change stance and create Hydro Blades to switch from ranged attacks to melee attacks.

However, Childe can also be built for nuke damage using his Elemental Burst. His burst has a huge AoE in both range and melee stance. Similarly, it can also deal passive damage and is efficient against both single targets as well as groups of enemies.

Fans can use the Freeze or Vaporize reactions to increase the overall damage output of Childe's Elemental Burst.

3) Zhongli

Zhongli is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. He provides strong shields and can shred an enemy's resistance to damage with his passive talents. Since all of his talents and abilities are based on his maximum health, he is also fairly simple to build for different roles.

The same goes for his nuke builds. Zhongli can summon a meteor with his Elemental Burst to do massive nuke damage and petrify enemies. Although the Geo element cannot be infused with any other element to increase damage, Zhongli's talent multipliers are absurdly high enough to make up for it.

4) Raiden Shogun

The Geo Archon is not the only Genshin Impact character who excels at dealing nuke damage. Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon, can deal massive first-hit damage with her Elemental Burst.

When her Elemental Burst is cast, Raiden Shogun unleashes a massive strike, dealing AoE Electro damage. The first base strike has a whopping 721% damage multiplier at talent level 10. Additionally, she can continue to deal high damage burst after the initial base damage with her Electro-infused sword.

5) Hu Tao

Like Zhongli, Hu Tao is yet another 5-star HP-based Pyro character. She can sacrifice her health to increase her normal attack damage and to infuse her normal attacks with Pyro.

Similarly, her Elemental Burst has great nuke potential. Combine that with Cryo or Hydro, and fans have a deadly combination with twice the amount of damage numbers coming from Melt or Vaporize reactions.

The best characters to pair with Hu Tao in order to increase her nuke potential are Xingqiu, Mona, Ayaka, and many more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh