The best Raiden Shogun build in Genshin Impact

Part of the fun of Genshin Impact is unlocking new characters, seeing what they can do and where they fit in the player’s team. Some work in absolute harmony with each other, while others are crude fits. Among these are characters that are well-rounded enough to fit right in with just about any team composition.

Take Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon, for example. Raiden Shogun’s kit allows her to fit in any of the roles in Genshin Impact, whether it’s as a Main DPS, Sub DPS, or even as a Support.

The easiest part about building Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact is that her setup is the same across all roles. What changes is how she’s played. Here’s what Raiden Shogun’s best build is in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to use and build Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

The best Raiden Shogun build

Best Weapon : Engulfing Lightning; alternatively, Staff of Homa, Wavebreaker’s Fin, or The Catch

: Engulfing Lightning; alternatively, Staff of Homa, Wavebreaker’s Fin, or The Catch Best Artifact : Emblem of Severed Fate (x4). Alternatively, Noblesse or Thundering

: Emblem of Severed Fate (x4). Alternatively, Noblesse or Thundering Main Stats : Sands, Goblet, and Circlet

: Sands, Goblet, and Circlet Substats : Energy Recharge, ATK%, Crit Damage, Crit Rate

: Energy Recharge, ATK%, Crit Damage, Crit Rate Best Constellations : Ominous Inscription, Steelbreaker

: Ominous Inscription, Steelbreaker Best 4-Star Artifact: The Exile

When leveling up Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact, focusing on Elemental Burst, then Elemental Skill, and ending with Normal Attacks is recommended.

As for the team comp, it really depends on how players want to utilize Raiden Shogun since her build is one-note. Since she can fit into any role, it’s just a matter of picking the right characters.

If Raiden Shogun is chosen as a Main DPS : Fischl and Bennett as Sub DPS, Jean or Zhongli as Support

: Fischl and Bennett as Sub DPS, Jean or Zhongli as Support If Raiden Shogun is chosen as a Sub-DPS : Eula or Hu-Tao as Main DPS, Bennett as Sub DPS, and Barbara or Diona playing Support

: Eula or Hu-Tao as Main DPS, Bennett as Sub DPS, and Barbara or Diona playing Support If Raiden Shogun is chosen as a Support: Hu-Tao or Xiao as Main DPS, Xingqiu and Bennett as Sub DPS

How to effectively use Raiden Shogun

For those familiar with Tartaglia, Raiden Shogun isn’t all that different, at least in terms of their playstyles in Genshin Impact. The main goal to strive for when using Raiden Shogun is her Elemental Burst. Normal attacks are practically useless, but her Electro DMG is fantastic.

What’s great about Raiden Shogun is her versatility. She’s got a kit that allows her to fit in as a Main DPS, Sub DPS, and Support. No matter where she’s placed, she'll provide great utility even as a Main DPS.

Here are a few tips for using her effectively:

Use Transcendence: Baleful Omen as often as possible. In addition to buffing the other party members’ Elemental Burst Damage, the move itself deals damage

Have party members use their Elemental Bursts as often as possible. Raiden Shogun generates stacks of Chakra Desiderata Resolve, which increase the damage potential of Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu

Focus on improving her Elemental Burst damage

Raiden Shogun’s effectiveness relies on the other party members

The star of the show here is Transcendence: Baleful Omen. It doubles as both a great source of damage while also providing the entire party with utility. In fact, it’ll be Raiden Shogun’s main focus if she’s playing the Support role, but doesn’t lose its usefulness if she’s Main DPS or even Sub DPS.

