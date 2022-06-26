Yae Miko’s birthday mail on behalf of Raiden Shogun leaves Genshin Impact fans amused

Raiden Shogun was born on June 26, yet Yae Miko is the one who sent the birthday mail to Genshin Impact players on that day. No other character in the game had somebody else send mail on their behalf and that too, on their birthday. This makes Raiden Shogun's special day all the more amusing.

Interestingly enough, Yae Miko was born the day after (June 27). Travelers will get back-to-back mails on these two days, so they should remember to log in at least once on both June 26 and 27 to get them. Do note that players don't need to own a copy of either character to get these rewards.

Genshin Impact fans react to Yae Miko's amusing birthday mail on behalf of the Raiden Shogun

Mamizakee @Mamizakee I absolutely tattooed in my mind that Yae Miko's birthday is on June 27.



I looked at my calendar and realized it's the 26th.



Darnit. I was fooled on the first paragraph. I absolutely tattooed in my mind that Yae Miko's birthday is on June 27.I looked at my calendar and realized it's the 26th. Darnit. I was fooled on the first paragraph. https://t.co/121TcdBHcs

The above tweet shows off the entirety of the birthday mail that one will get on June 26. Several players already ship the two characters, leaving many of the reactions online related to that sort of topic (which also coincidentally happens during Pride Month).

As for the rewards, Genshin Impact players will get the following:

2 x Tricolor Dango

2 x Sakura Mochi

2 x Dango Milk

Usually, Travelers will get a character's signature dish in this type of mail. However, the Raiden Shogun can't cook, so she doesn't have any signature dish.

Online reactions

tri // @chigirisu IT'S RAIDEN SHOGUN'S BIRTHDAY AND YAE MIKO WRITES THE MAIL INSTEAD???????



HAPPY PRIDE DHHSHAHSHDHSH IT'S RAIDEN SHOGUN'S BIRTHDAY AND YAE MIKO WRITES THE MAIL INSTEAD??????? HAPPY PRIDE DHHSHAHSHDHSH https://t.co/O31cNjWvli

hydro archon come home @leotempus Yae Miko wrote Raiden Shogun/Ei's birthday letter on her behalf and now Yae Miko is ALSO on Raiden Ei's birthday art?? LESBIANS #eimiko Yae Miko wrote Raiden Shogun/Ei's birthday letter on her behalf and now Yae Miko is ALSO on Raiden Ei's birthday art?? LESBIANS #eimiko https://t.co/QzsXwTLEHK

The above tweets are classic examples of some Genshin Impact players who enjoy shipping the two characters. The first tweet here also references Pride Month, along with showing the full mail alongside the free items that players will get on that day.

The second tweet also depicts official artwork, making Yae Miko's appearance on it all the more amusing. The artwork looks great, although it should be noted that there is an alternate version with Aether there instead of Lumine.

The third tweet refers to the ship's name (Eimiko).

hourly raiden ei 💜 EI DAY! @hourlyraiden I know Raiden's birthday art is going to SLAY considering how all official art of her is NEXT LEVEL I know Raiden's birthday art is going to SLAY considering how all official art of her is NEXT LEVEL https://t.co/sYx4l5QE4t

The chibi art is cute, but fans had not gotten the official art yet (by the time this article was written, anyhow). Official art featuring her does tend to look good, so it's understandable why some Genshin Impact players are hyped about the idea of more official memorabilia involving her.

It also helps that birthday art tends to be high-quality and can occasionally showcase the character in a different light (like Gorou's amusing 2022 artwork).

hourly raiden ei 💜 EI DAY! @hourlyraiden EI’S BIRTHDAY LETTER!!! Miko wrote on behalf of her, and we got dango, milk, and sakura mochi as gifts! EI’S BIRTHDAY LETTER!!! Miko wrote on behalf of her, and we got dango, milk, and sakura mochi as gifts! https://t.co/MyYgoYJtxY

Some of the reactions are more of a shock than anything else. It can be a bit puzzling to see Yae Miko send the mail instead of the Raiden Shogun. Some tweets aren't necessarily about shipping the two characters in this regard.

One reason why Genshin Impact players care about character birthdays is the plethora of fanart that arrives on the occasion. Some of them feature Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun together, while others focus just on Raiden Shogun. For those curious to see more cool fanart on Twitter, the relevant hashtag to use is #雷電将軍生誕祭2022.

It's not her birthday in every part of the world by the time this article was written, so Travelers should expect many more posts to pop up as the day progresses.

