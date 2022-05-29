5 best Genshin Impact characters for Fading Twilight in Genshin Impact

Fading Twilight is the new free 4-star bow in Genshin Impact. Travelers can obtain it by completing the specific 'Realms of Guile and War' stage of the Perilous Trail event to obtain exclusive weapons and Refinement Material.

With Energy Recharge as its sub-stat and a high base attack, it can be predicted to be suitable for supporting characters. The passive skill also describes how the wielder can still trigger the additional damage bonus even when not on the field, further providing support to the team.

These are the best characters for Fading Twilight in Genshin Impact

Before venturing into the suitable Genshin Impact characters for Fading Twilight, the following are the basic stats of the 4-star bow at level 90.

Base ATK: 565

Sub Stat (Energy Recharge): 30.6%

Passive Skill (Radiance of the Deeps): Fading Twilight has three states, Evengleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze, which increases the wielder's damage by 6%/10%/14%.

When attacks hit opponents, Fading Twilight will switch to the next state. This bow can change its state once every 7 seconds. The wielder can still trigger the state switch even when not on the field.

1) Yelan

Yelan's Charged Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Yelan is not officially released in Genshin Impact yet, players already know her skill set courtesy of the latest Genshin Impact Special Program. Her Elemental Burst is similar to Xingqiu, where she will create a Wondrous Dice that deals Hydro damage to enemies whenever the active character uses a Normal Attack.

This skill is also effective when Yelan is not on the field, letting her take full advantage of Fading Twilight's passive skill to change the bow's state and directly increase her damage.

2) Venti

Venti's Character Trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Venti is another supporting character that can swap out from the field to another character once using his Elemental Burst. However, since his skill only lasts for 7 seconds, he can only switch the bow's state twice from Elemental Skill to Elemental Burst, excluding his Normal Attack.

There's another benefit to Venti using Fading Twilight, which is the Energy Recharge sub-stat. With its 30% ER, Venti can gather Elemental Particles more quickly, giving him a 100% uptime of his Burst.

3) Ganyu

Ganyu casting her Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cryo archer is often used as a DPS rather than a supporting character, but it did not deter that Fading Twilight is suitable for her. Ganyu's Elemental Skill can leave behind an Ice Lotus for 6 seconds, while her Elemental Burst has a continuous duration of rain shard that deal Cryo damage for 15 seconds.

With her skill set, Ganyu can easily trigger all three states of Fading Twilight Bow whenever she is on the field as DPS or off-field as a supporting character in Genshin Impact.

4) Fischl

Fischl's Character Trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is one of the best Electro applicants in Genshin Impact and is suitable for most support weapons, with Fading Twilight as a new addition to her collection.

Both her Elemental Skill and Burst have a duration of more than 10 seconds, making her triggering the state-change of Fading Twilight more manageable than any other character. In addition, the Energy Recharge from the event's exclusive bow also helps her gain more Elemental Particles off-field.

5) Amber

Amber's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Amber may have a hard time changing the state of Fading Twilight because of how short the duration of her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact is. However, she can still use the Energy Recharge sub-stat to charge her Burst bar. Like Venti, she can trigger the change twice by using Normal Attack once and her Elemental Skill to leave behind a Baron Bunny that will explode after 8 seconds.

Fading Twilight seems like a good bow for a free weapon from a limited event in Genshin Impact. It will highly benefit F2P players who do not have that many gacha bows.

