Genshin Impact 2.7 update schedule: Countdown, compensation rewards, and more

There isn't much news for Travelers to look forward to, aside from waiting for Genshin Impact 2.7 to launch. Every brand new Version Update is something for players to get hyped about, especially when one really wants a new character in it. Yelan's banner will go live once maintenance finishes, which makes knowing the update schedule quite important.

Basically:

Maintenance begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022

The game will be playable around 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022

Players will get 300 Primogems at the bare minimum as compensation

There will be a countdown included here, so Travelers don't have to bother converting times to a specific timezone. Keep in mind that players on the western side of the world will get the update on May 30, 2022, in their time.

Genshin Impact 2.7 update information

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



"Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Version 2.7 Update Notice
Dear Travelers,
To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.

It is worth mentioning that Travelers can already pre-install the update's content. It depends on which platform the player uses. If they're on PC, they can click on the yellow button next to Game Pre-Installation on the game's launcher. Android and iOS players can click on the Pre-Install Resource Package button on the login screen to do the same thing.

Maintenance compensation consists of 60 Primogems per hour that the server is down for, with 300 Primogems being the bare minimum. Travelers will also get the following rewards as Dispatch Expedition Adjustment Compensation:

5,000 Mora

12 Lotus Heads

12 Matsutakes

Players only have to be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to claim it. Apart from that, it's worth checking out the countdown that some readers might want to help visualize how long they have to wait.

Genshin Impact 2.7 countdown

There isn't much time until Genshin Impact 2.7 goes live. Travelers should know that the above countdown is only an estimate for when the next update will go live. There is always the chance that maintenance finishes earlier or later than what's advertised. miHoYo has stated:

"Update maintenance begins 2022/05/31 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Do keep in mind that the game will be unplayable once maintenance starts. That said, some players might prefer to see a listed time they can more easily memorize. Relevant timezones for when Genshin Impact 2.7 will go live include:

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

11:00 PM Western European Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Eastern European Time: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM India Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Malaysia Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Phillippine Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Singapore Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korean Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 PM

Keep in mind that American times occur on May 30, 2022, while the other times happen on May 31, 2022. Once the maintenance finishes, players can finally enjoy Genshin Impact 2.7.

