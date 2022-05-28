How to reduce Genshin Impact 2.7 Pre-installation download size for PC and Mobile

Genshin Impact players can now download some of the game's upcoming resources in advance as the pre-installation function goes live. The pre-installation feature will only be available for PC and mobile platforms.

Players on consoles will have to wait a little longer to get the function in their client launcher. The upcoming patch 2.7 pre-installation package is demanding an outrageous amount of space as players are forced to download 6 to 26 GB worth of game resources. Fans are as frustrated as they are confused about such large game files. However, there is a way to reduce the download package size to a certain extent.

Here is a guide for players on how to reduce the Genshin Impact 2.7 pre-installation function package size for PC and mobile.

Genshin Impact: Guide to reducing the 2.7 pre-installation function package size

The primary feature of the pre-installation function is to let players download some of the upcoming game resources. With the the help of the pre-installation function, players can reduce the time it will take them to update the game when the patch 2.7 finally releases.

However, fans were dumbstruck when they faced extremely large pre-installation packages. While some players do not have enough space on their devices, others simply do not have a stable enough internet connection to download such a large file in short periods of time. Officials at Genshin Impact have released a notice explaining the pre-installation of their website.

The official notice about the pre-installation function explains that the upcoming patch 2.7 will face some "file restructuring" and readers are recommended to use a Wi-Fi connection to have a smooth experience while downloading large game files. The notice also mentions a method to reduce the pre-installation package size to a certain extent. Players will have to go to language settings in Genshin Impact and uninstall all unnecessary voice-over files to reduce the package's download size.

How to update Genshin Impact for PC and mobile users

Completing the pre-installation before the version update will help Travelers update and experience the new content faster.

There are two methods mobile users can follow to complete their pre-installation:

Method 1 - Download from In-game settings

Method 2 - Download from main loading screeen

To use the first method, players have to login to their accounts on their mobile phones. After logging in, go to Paimon's Menu settings and select Others. In Others, look for an option at the bottom called 'Pre-Install Resource Package' and click on 'Pre-Install Now' to start the download.

Settings > Others > Pre-Install Resource Package (Image via Genshin Impact)

The alternate method requires players to stay on their main loading screen. Gamers can also begin pre-installation of game resources by tapping on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" icon. The icon can be found in the bottom left corner of the login screen.

Players can also take a look at the image added below to give a visual reference about the second method.

Click on the highlighted icon to start pre-installation (Image via HoYoverse)

PC players will first have to update the client launcher before using the pre-installation function. The pre-installation function button will appear on the left side of the 'Launch' button after updating the client launcher.

Click on "Game Pre-Installation" and follow the simple instructions to download the upcoming game resources beforehand.

Pre-installation for PC users available on the launcher (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that only PC users can still log into their accounts while the pre-installation continues in the background. The same is not possible for mobile users as they will have to wait for the pre-installation to be completed before they can login to their accounts in Genshin Impact.

