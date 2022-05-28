How to reduce Pre-Installation download size in Genshin Impact

miHoYo recently made an announcement regarding Genshin Impact explaining how some players can reduce their Pre-Installation download size. It is nothing new and exclusive to the upcoming update, but some Travelers might not have been aware of it before. Essentially, players can get rid of languages they don't want to save several gigabytes' worth of storage on their device.

'Manage Voice-Over Files' has existed since Genshin Impact 1.5. However, plenty of new players have started playing the game since then who might not know how to use it. This article will cover it and answer related questions. The whole process should only take a minute.

Here is how you can reduce the Pre-Installation download size in Genshin Impact

Step 1 is to open the Paimon menu (Image via miHoYo)

The first step is to bring up the Paimon Menu, which can be done by pausing the game. You can either click on the little Paimon head on the top left to access it or press the specific button depeding on the platform you're playing the game on (like the ESC key on PC). Afterwards, click on the Settings option (a little gear icon on the left side of the screen).

After that, select Language.

The next major step (Image via miHoYo)

There should be an option with the name 'Manage Voice-Over Files' on the bottom right. Select that option. Afterwards, you can select any of the languages that you don't plan to use, which could include:

Chinese

English

Japanese

Korean

Select the Uninstall option afterwards, which will remove several gigabytes' worth of data from your device. It is worth noting that Travelers will not download these languages' voice-overs when using the Pre-Installation function, which will save them some much-needed storage space on their device.

Pre-Installation is now available for Genshin Impact 2.7

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The Pre-Installation Function is Now Available on both PC and Mobile platforms!



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…



The previous tip to reduce the Pre-Installation download size might seem obvious to some players. However, it is worth noting that miHoYo explicitly mentions it in an in-game notice, stating:

'Before the pre-installation, you may uninstall voice-over files that you don't need by going to Settings > Language > Manage Voice-Over Files to minimize the pre-installation file size.'

The file size is reduced due to the fact that Genshin Impact players won't be downloading specific voice-over files for languages that they don't use. The process of pre-installing the update varies from platform to platform.

How it looks on PC (Image via miHoYo)

PC players can simply open the official Genshin Impact launcher and click on 'Game Pre-Installation' to pre-install everything. It should look like a yellow button with a cloud on it, as shown in the image above. Android and iOS players can pre-install content by doing the following:

Open up the Paimon Menu. Go to Settings. Go to Other. Select Pre-Install Resource Package.

Alternatively, they can click on the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' option on the login screen. Android and iOS players will still need to update the app at their relevant stores.

Players should note that miHoYo has not made a statement about how much storage space players can save by removing unnecessary voice-over files in the upcoming update.

