How to uninstall voice-over languages in Genshin Impact to reduce the game size

Genshin Impact has introduced a special feature with the 1.5 update that allows players to remove unnecessary voice-over files to better utilize the disk space available on their device.
Multiple players have previously requested miHoYo to implement this feature in Genshin Impact. This feature is a massive boon for Genshin Impact players on devices with limited storage facilities.
According to the official statement posted by miHoYo, the entire process involved in uninstalling all the unnecessary voice-over languages in Genshin Impact is fairly simple. Players can do the same from the Language tab inside the in-game Settings menu.
However, before players can remove voice-over files that are not needed, they will have to update all voice-over files to match update 1.5.
Removing extra voice-over files for specific language from Genshin Impact
Players need to note that they can only remove unnecessary voice-over files after updating all the voice-over files since the release of the 1.5 updates. Once players update all the voice-over files present in Genshin Impact, they will remove specific language files that are not required.
Methods involved in removing unnecessary voice-over files from Genshin Impact include:
- Players will first need to open the in-game Settings menu and head over to the Language section.
- Inside the Language section, players will need to select the "Manage Voice-Over Files" option.
- After this, players can easily select and remove all voice-over files for the specific languages in Genshin Impact.
Following these three simple steps will allow players to remove all unnecessary voice-over files from Genshin Impact and further free up disk space on their devices.
Having said that, miHoYo has also confirmed further optimization features for voice-over files for future updates. The official statement from miHoYo reads,
"We will continue to optimize related features of the voice-over files in subsequent versions."
With that said, it is safe to say that Genshin Impact has a long way to go when it comes to in-game optimization and quality of life improvements.
What comes as a relief to the community is that miHoYo is continuously working to provide all these additional features that will massively enhance the player experience in Genshin Impact.