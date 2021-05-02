How to uninstall voice-over languages in Genshin Impact to reduce the game size

Genshin Impact has introduced a special feature with the 1.5 update that allows players to remove unnecessary voice-over files to better utilize the disk space available on their device.

Version 1.5 is here, and other than the new content such as the "Serenitea Pot" system that Paimon is excited about, the dev team has also done some work related to issue fixes and optimizations

Multiple players have previously requested miHoYo to implement this feature in Genshin Impact. This feature is a massive boon for Genshin Impact players on devices with limited storage facilities.

According to the official statement posted by miHoYo, the entire process involved in uninstalling all the unnecessary voice-over languages in Genshin Impact is fairly simple. Players can do the same from the Language tab inside the in-game Settings menu.

However, before players can remove voice-over files that are not needed, they will have to update all voice-over files to match update 1.5.

Removing extra voice-over files for specific language from Genshin Impact

Players need to note that they can only remove unnecessary voice-over files after updating all the voice-over files since the release of the 1.5 updates. Once players update all the voice-over files present in Genshin Impact, they will remove specific language files that are not required.

Methods involved in removing unnecessary voice-over files from Genshin Impact include:

Players will first need to open the in-game Settings menu and head over to the Language section.

Inside the Language section, players will need to select the "Manage Voice-Over Files" option.

After this, players can easily select and remove all voice-over files for the specific languages in Genshin Impact.

Following these three simple steps will allow players to remove all unnecessary voice-over files from Genshin Impact and further free up disk space on their devices.

Having said that, miHoYo has also confirmed further optimization features for voice-over files for future updates. The official statement from miHoYo reads,

"We will continue to optimize related features of the voice-over files in subsequent versions."

With that said, it is safe to say that Genshin Impact has a long way to go when it comes to in-game optimization and quality of life improvements.

What comes as a relief to the community is that miHoYo is continuously working to provide all these additional features that will massively enhance the player experience in Genshin Impact.