Find the missing crystalline cores in Genshin Impact: All 3 puzzle solutions

Genshin Impact has unlocked all available domains in the Summertime Odyssey event on July 19. Players can now enter each of them to hunt for treasure chests and conches for Fischl's outfit.

Furthermore, once Travelers have finished the recent event quest, featuring Mona and her domain, they can start a new world quest called 'Like Rhyme and Song, the Summer Reverie.'

In this quest, players need to find three Crystalline Cores to fix the mechanism that causes the mirages to occur. This article will show the location of each core and how to complete the puzzles in Genshin Impact.

Quest automatically starts when Genshin Impact players reach island north of Broken Isle

All Crystalline Cores location in Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start the quest by going to an island north of Broken Isle. Once they reach the said location, the quest will automatically start. Players will then need to search for a manuscript that enlists the location of all Crystalline Cores.

First Crystalline Core west of Twinning Isle

The first puzzle for the first crystalline core (Image via HoYoverse)

The first core has two orbs that need to be solved. The first orb is near the shore, and Travelers must rotate it in the correct order. Following the manuscript, rotate the first orb to the right once and to the left twice.

The second puzzle for the first crystalline core (Image via HoYoverse)

The second orb is right in front of the previous mechanism. This time, Genshin Impact players need to rotate to the right twice and to the left once.

Second Crystalline Core on the middle island

The first puzzle for the second crystalline core (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the first Crystalline Core is obtained, players can move to the second location using a teleport waypoint on the middle island of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

There are only two steps for this mechanism, which is to rotate to the right once and to the left once.

The second puzzle for the second crystalline core (Image via HoYoverse)

Move on to the second orb near the boxes and rotate it in the following order: right, left, right.

The third puzzle for the second crystalline core (Image via HoYoverse)

The third puzzle for this crystalline core is near the shore. Rotate the orb to the left twice and to the right once.

Third Crystalline Core north of Pudding Isle

The first puzzle for the third crystalline core (Image via HoYoverse)

The final quest item is located on an island north of Pudding Isle. Players can reach the said area using a Waverider.

To complete the first orb puzzle, follow the order below:

Right Left Right

The second puzzle for the third crystalline core (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous orb, head north to find the last puzzle. This time, rotate it to the left twice and to the right once.

Once players have gathered all three Crystalline Cores, follow the navigation and head to the island north of Broken Isle to insert the cores into the broken machine to fix it.

Players can get 30 Primogems by completing this quest in Genshin Impact.

