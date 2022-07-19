Day 5 Phantasmal Conch locations in Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact players can finally collect the last Phantasmal Conch that will earn them a myriad of rewards for completing the Resonating Vision event. Collecting Phantasmal Conches will also help players unlock Fischl's new outfit Ein Immernachtstraum.

Most players may have already collected 14 Phantasmal Conches from exploration, and the rest can be collected while completing event quests, domains, and puzzles. Today marks the fifth day of the flagship event, and players can collect the last conch from Mona's event domain. The following article will guide players to collect the 20th Phantasmal Conch for the Resonating Vision event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide to the 20th Phantasmal Conch in the Golden Apple Archipelago

The last Phantasmal Conch is hidden inside Mona's event domain, which was unlocked on July 19, 2022. Players must first complete the Summertime Odyssey: V questline to unlock Mona's domain. Genshin Impact players will have to discover a hidden room and solve various puzzles to find the 20th Phantasmal Conch.

Players can access Mona's event domain "Temple of the Star Latitudes" by interacting with a large star that can be found in the Minacious Isle. The mechanism works in a similar fashion to the one used to unlock Kazuha's event domain "Misty Hills, Foggy Values."

Mona's event domain is one of the most aesthetically pleasing domains and yet the most difficult one to clear due to several confusing puzzles. Hence, players are advised to complete Mona's event domain first and then visit the domain again to search for treasure chests and the last Phantasmal Conch.

Enter the Ancient Azure Star domain to further explore the domain for hidden passages.

The last Phantasmal Conch is behind this locked door (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will find multiple mechanisms where they can place slabs in the upper and lower slots. Players should look for the symbol shown in the image above and enter the matching slabs to open the door. They can now enter the newly unlocked passage and must follow the road until they reach a room full of mechanisms and an astral symbol on the left wall.

Players need to remake the starry pattern on the wall with the help of the Starry guide. These mechanisms can be rotated clockwise and emit a beam of light when hit by any attack. Once the first astral puzzle is completed, the pattern will change, and players will have to remake the symbol again.

This process has to be repeated a total of three times before a treasure chest is spawned. Upon collecting the rewards from the treasure chest, the astral symbols will transform into an arrow mark pointing towards a wall.

Arrow mark symbol pointing towards a hidden room (Image via Genshin Impact)

An interactive prompt will pop up when players stand near the wall that is pointed at by the astral symbol. The newly found door will lead players into another room where they will find a locked treasure chest and the last Phantasmal Conch.

Genshin Impact players can also follow this excellent YouTube video guide to visually follow how they can find the 20th conch to complete the Resonating Vision event of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

