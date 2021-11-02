The best Genshin Impact Hu Tao build with or without Staff of Homa

Hu Tao has finally returned to Genshin Impact alongside Thoma in the second phase of the 2.2 update. As expected, she is accompanied by the Staff of Homa in the Epitome Invocation banner.

The Staff of Homa is a tailor-made weapon for Hu Tao, and many players believe that it is mandatory for Hu Tao builds. However, these are just misconceptions as there are many weapons in Genshin Impact that are decent alternatives to the Staff of Homa.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

How to build Hu Tao as a main DPS character in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao undoubtedly has a unique playstyle because she deals maximum damage at lower HPs. This can be simply solved by having high HP numbers through artifacts on the Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

Secondly, it is worth noting that Hu Tao requires Xingqiu to constantly perform reactions. Players must focus on the character's Elemental Mastery to make the most out of the reactions such as Melt and Vaporize.

Lastly, Hu Tao relies on her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst for damage. Hence, players must level up her talents equally for best results.

Artifacts

Based on the factors mentioned above, players should grind for the following stats on their artifacts:

HP/Elemental Mastery sands

Pyro DMG% Goblet

Crit Rate/ Crit DMG hat

An 'HP sands' with decent sub-stats (Crit and Elemental Mastery) is the best option for Hu Tao as she won't struggle with survivability then.

For the artifact set, players can choose the 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames. The artifact set seems ideal for Pyro characters as it increases Pyro DMG as well as the damage caused by Vaporize and Melt reactions.

Weapons

The best weapon for Hu Tao is obviously the Staff of Homa. Alongside the Crit DMG sub-stat, the passive ability provides ATK and HP buffs.

However, here are some of the best alternatives:

White Tassel - Crit Rate sub-stat and ATK buffs through passive.

- Crit Rate sub-stat and ATK buffs through passive. Dragon's Bane - Elemental Mastery sub-stat and passive increases DMG towards enemies affected by Pyro.

- Elemental Mastery sub-stat and passive increases DMG towards enemies affected by Pyro. Primordial Jade-Winged Spear- Crit Rate sub-stat and ATK buffs through passive.

Even in the absence of Staff of Homa, players can use the weapons mentioned above and get good damage outputs from Hu Tao. At the end of the day, a character's viability in Genshin Impact also depends on the artifacts and team compositions used.

Team Compositions

A team for Hu Tao must contain Xingqiu, as he is currently the only off-field Hydro unit in Genshin Impact that can help in enabling constant Vaporize reactions.

Some of the best Genshin Impact team compositions with Xingqiu and Hu Tao are:

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Kazuha, Xiangling

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Kaeya, Diona

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With this guide, players can definitely increase the damage output of their Hu Tao significantly. Building characters in Genshin Impact is a very flexible process. Accordingly, the lack of Staff of Homa can be easily neutralized by artifacts, team members and playstyle.

Edited by Danyal Arabi