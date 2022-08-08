Genshin Impact 3.0 banner leaks: 5-star characters and weapons revealed

With the sheer number of recent leaks, it seems that Genshin Impact 3.0 version is one of the most anticipated updates for the community. Furthermore, fans have every reason to be excited as sources reveal tons of exciting content and new character reveals.

It is only two weeks till the global release of the patch 3.0 update, but there have already been a slew of leaks about the upcoming banners. As always, character and weapon banners are the main attractions of any patch update. Based on the leaks, it appears the banners are more strategically prepared for newer players who still lack meta-defining characters and weapons. Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 banner leaks.

Patch 3.0 banner leaks reveal 5-star characters and weapons in Genshin Impact

With the release date of the version 3.0 update in Genshin Impact getting closer, there have been multiple leaks and rumors about the 3.0 banners. With some of the official drip marketing already out, it has been confirmed that Tighnari will appear on the upcoming banners. However, recent leaks have revealed that three character reruns would happen in patch 3.0.

PATCH 3.0 - PHASE I

Here is a quick rundown of the banner leaks revealed for Phase I of the patch 3.0 update:

Tighnari

Zhongli

Collei

Based on the leaks, the new Sumeru 5-star Tighnari will debut and will have his rate-up banner for a duration of 20 days. The leaks also mention that the Dendro Bow user will share Phase I pity with none other than the Geo Archon himself. Zhongli is a 5-star Geo character with the ability to shred enemy resistance and provide strong shields to all party members. With regards to 4-star characters, only Collei, a new Dendro Bow user, has been confirmed to appear on the character banners.

With both Tighnari and Zhongli on the banners, it is safe to assume that their signature weapons may also appear on the weapon banners. Therefore, the weapon banners will likely feature Hunter's Path (5-star signature bow), and Vortex Vanquisher (5-star Polearm).

PATCH 3.0 - PHASE II

Here is a quick rundown of the characters being featured in the second phase of the patch 3.0 update, as per leaks:

Ganyu

Kokomi

Dori

It is rather interesting to see two reruns of strong top-tier 5-star characters that have unique abilities and have made significant changes to the meta. Famous for her Freeze team compositions, Ganyu is a 5-star Cryo Bow user and is considered one of the top DPS in-game. Sangonomiya Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user and has become one of the best Healer and Hydro enablers for Genshin Impact teams. Speaking of 4-stars, only Dori, a new 4-star character from Sumeru, has been confirmed to appear on the banners. Dori is an Electro Claymore user with the potential to make huge team-building changes with unique abilities.

Both the 5-star characters have signature weapons and fans can expect them to feature in the weapon banners. Hence, the weapon banner is expected to feature Amos Bow(5-star Bow) and Everlasting Moonglow (5-star Catalyst) in Genshin Impact 3.0.

