Genshin Impact 3.0 banners: Tighnari, Collei, Zhongli and other reruns leaked

Genshin Impact will release patch 3.0 in two weeks, and the latest leaks have revealed reliable news about the character banners. Here is a quick summary of the latest banner order leaks:

Phase I: Zhongli and Tighnari

Phase II: Ganyu and Kokomi

Fans will also experience the game's second anniversary during patch 3.0, which explains the reruns before a major update. Previous leaks stated that patch 3.0 would have three phases of character banners, but the latest leaks reveal that this is not the case anymore. The following article will cover everything players need to know about the latest leaks about the Genshin Impact 3.0 banners.

Genshin Impact: Leaks reveal banner order and three reruns in patch 3.0

no new scara info, sorry @SpendYourPrimos [Reliable - Uncle Chasm]



3.0 - First Half: Zhongli & Tighnari

3.0 - Second Half: Ganyu & Kokomi



There is no Phase 3.



We have been given permission to share the news.



All the major events and character banners are out in Genshin Impact 2.8, and the game has crawled back to its usual stagnant phase. While fans are looking forward to the next major update and its content, the latest leaks have finally revealed some reliable information about the patch 3.0 banners.

Most fans who follow leakers must already know about Zhongli and Ganyu's rerun in the upcoming update. However, recent leaks have revealed that the character banners will also feature Sangonomiya Kokomi's rerun as well. Here is a list that showcases the banner order mentioned in the latest leaks:

First Half - Zhongli and Tighnari

Second Half - Ganyu and Kokomi

Additionally, it was also mentioned in recent leaks that there would be no Phase III for patch 3.0. Previous leaks claimed that patch 3.0 would have three phases of character banners, but that does not seem to be the case anymore.

Speculations for 3.0 weapon banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of weapon banners, here is a list of possible 5-star weapons that are speculated to be featured in the banners:

First Half - Vortex Vanquisher and Hunter's Path

Second Half - Amos Bow and Everlasting Moonglow

Genshin Impact players can safely assume Tighnari's signature weapon, Hunter's Path will arrive on the banners alongside him in the first half. However, the rest of the weapons mentioned are purely based on speculation since they are the signature weapons of the aforementioned characters.

The reason behind Kokomi's rerun in Sumeru Update

Kokomi had her first rerun in 2.5, so this will be her second rerun after staying away for four patches. However, some characters such as Childe and Hu Tao had their last rerun in patch 2.2 and are yet to return to the banners.

Many Genshin Impact fans might find Kokomi's rerun in the Sumeru update confusing. The reason is rather simple: Genshin Impact creator HoYoverse sometimes tends to feature characters that have a link to an upcoming storyline, but that does not seem to be the case this time.

no new scara info, sorry @SpendYourPrimos [Speculation] [Spoilers] [Based on story/event leaks, but does not contain actual spoilers]



There is (currently) no indication that Zhongli, Ganyu, or Kokomi are relevant to the 3.0 plot or any events occurring in 3.0.



The reruns are likely strategic for 3.0 newcomers.



A similarly credible source that leaked the 3.0 banners has posted another tweet explaining Kokomi's rerun. Based on the tweet, sources have found no connection between the upcoming storyline and the rerun characters (Zhongli, Ganyu, and Kokomi).

Rather, it seems these character reruns could have been planned to help new players who will be joining the game during or before the patch 3.0 update.

