5 most awaited Genshin Impact characters from Sumeru

Genshin Impact will see many new and exciting characters from Sumeru finally making their debuts soon. The list of the most awaited Sumeru names consists of the most popular characters. And for this article, the primary metric used to determine their popularity was how many Redditors had already joined their respective Subreddits (like r/TighnariMains).

Also, this list is only about characters who come from Sumeru. If a figure is expected to be playable in the upcoming updates but doesn't come from this region, then they won't be on this list. For instance, readers shouldn't expect somebody like Scaramouche here because even though he is enormously popular, he's not a native to this region.

Five highly-anticipated Genshin Impact characters in Sumeru (based on Reddit popularity)

5) Tighnari

The first playable 5-star character from Sumeru is only ranked fifth overall when it comes to the number of people willing to main them on Reddit. He is a 5-star Dendro Bow user and also the first new Dendro 5-star character that players can pull from a banner.

Given how relevant he is to an upcoming update, it's not surprising that many Travelers love him already. Some leaks also indicate that he could be on the standard banner in Version 3.1, but players will have to wait to see if that leak is true or not.

r/TighnariMains has 4,532 people who joined the community when this article was first written.

4) Dehya

Dehya as she appeared in one of the Sumeru trailers (Image via HoYoverse)

Although not much is officially known about Dehya, she has already garnered a large following online. Her design is aesthetically pleasing to many people, which more than makes up for the lack of any substantial gameplay leaks involving her.

Rumors of her being a 4-star unit also suggest that she will be easy to obtain, which can be a plus for players who struggle to get 5-star characters. At the same time, it might disappoint others who wish her to be a great 5-star name.

r/Dehyamains has 4,645 people as of the time of writing.

3) Cyno

People have wanted a playable Cyno in Genshin Impact for a long time now (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno was the first ever character from Sumeru revealed to the general public. Fans saw him in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview posted on September 27, 2020, and he appeared in several chapters of the official Genshin Impact manga.

Hence, it's no surprise that he's garnered quite a following thus far. Current leaks point to him becoming playable in Version 3.1, so it only took a few years for players to finally get a chance to summon him.

r/CynoMains has 4,903 members at the time of writing.

2) Alhaitham

Alhaitham (sometimes spelled as Al-Haitham) is a character that Genshin Impact players used to know as the "Su expy." He's been subject to a great deal of hype for a long time now, and his conventionally good looks have endeared him to a sizable portion of the playerbase.

He has the stereotypical husbando (male counterpart of waifu) traits that many gamers love, which can be a breath of fresh air to some players who have wanted a new male 5-star character for a while now. His release date isn't yet known, but Travelers will likely discover that information in the future.

r/AlHaithamMains has 5,776 people who joined the community when this article was first written.

1) Nilou

Nilou, as she appeared in one of the Sumeru trailers (Image via HoYoverse)

The most popular Genshin Impact character from Sumeru is easily Nilou. Travelers have drawn a ton of fanart involving her already, which isn't surprising considering her design. Although she won't be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0, various leaks have already revealed a ton of information about this Sumeru character's kit.

Current leaks point to her having a Genshin Impact 3.1 release date, and they don't state if she will have a banner alongside Cyno in the same phase of this update or if the two characters will have banners in separate phases.

r/NilouMains has 6,917 members who joined the community when this article was written.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Nilou the character you want the most from this batch? Yes No 1 votes so far