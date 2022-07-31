Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Cyno and Nilou’s abilities and Constellations

There are several unconfirmed Genshin Impact leaks detailing some of Cyno and Nilou's abilities and Constellations. It is worth noting that a gameplay video of Nilou did surface a while ago, and that some of the newly leaked information does seem to match up with that leak.

Everything shown here is subject to change. With that in mind, let's get into the actual gameplay leaks that Travelers currently have access to and any related leaks discussing their potential release dates.

Summary of Genshin Impact leaks surrounding skills of Sumeru's Cyno and Nilou

The above posts might seem small to some readers, so here is a summary of Cyno's kit first:

Passive: Elemental Skill damage based on Cyno's Elemental Mastery.

Elemental Skill damage based on Cyno's Elemental Mastery. Elemental Skill: Three-second cooldown. It involves him charging forward.

Three-second cooldown. It involves him charging forward. Using his Elemental Burst will cause his Elemental Skill to deal AOE damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs 80 Energy, has a duration of 10 seconds, and has an 18-second cooldown.

Costs 80 Energy, has a duration of 10 seconds, and has an 18-second cooldown. His Elemental Burst basically infuses his attacks with Electro and changes his animations.

He can create Energy Particles while using his Elemental Burst.

His Constellations affect his Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and Elemental Mastery.

C6 makes his Elemental Skill receive his Elemental Burst's buff and have "no downtime between" Elemental Bursts.

The Cyno section then briefly talks about a potential combo involving this knowledge while mentioning that everything is subject to change. By comparison, here is a summary of Nilou's leaked abilities and Constellations:

Passive: Causes her Bloom Seeds to "Rupture immediately" while increasing the Bloom's multiplier.

Causes her Bloom Seeds to "Rupture immediately" while increasing the Bloom's multiplier. Elemental Skill: 18-second cooldown. It involves her doing up to four slashes.

18-second cooldown. It involves her doing up to four slashes. Elemental Burst: Costs 70 Energy, has an 18-second cooldown.

Costs 70 Energy, has an 18-second cooldown. Deals Hydro AOE DMG and can deal more damage upon hitting an enemy.

This Genshin Impact leak mentions her C6 playstyle being quickswap-focused, while C6 is more on-field.

The C6 takes away the four-slash limit.

Nilou gameplay

This video leak is much older than the new Genshin Impact text leaks that were posted above. Travelers don't have access to a Cyno gameplay video, but they at least have this Nilou showcase. It starts with the four slashes that she does in her Elemental Skill state, before proceeding with her Elemental Burst.

While video quality isn't the greatest, it's clear that Genshin Impact players can get an idea of what's happening here. It also seems to confirm the new text leaks that involve her kit. These particular text leaks are verified by Uncle Lu, who has a good track record regarding accurate leaks.

Expected release date

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc [Questionable]

Basically:



3.1

Upper part: Cyno

Lower part: Nilou

Unknown: Candace



3.2

Nahida

(Lower Possibility: Wanderer)



3.3 (Higher Possibility)

Wanderer



Various leaks seem to point towards these two characters having a release date within Genshin Impact 3.1. Travelers already know that Tighnari, Dori and Collei are practically confirmed to be in Genshin Impact 3.0 and have more information leaked thanks to the recent beta test, so Nilou and Cyno aren't playable in that particular update.

The above leak also points towards some other characters having a release date from Version 3.1 onward. The STC stands for "Subject To Change," which is especially valid since this is classified as a [Questionable] leak.

