Genshin Impact 3.1 to introduce a change to the standard banner according to new leaks

Many players speculated that a Dendro 5-star would be added to the standard banner, and a new Genshin Impact 3.1 leak confirms that. More specifically, it states that Tighnari is the one coming with the update. For those who don't know, only the following 5-star characters are a part of the standard banner:

Diluc (Pyro)

Jean (Anemo)

Keqing (Electro)

Mona (Hydro)

Qiqi (Cryo)

Some fans might be surprised to hear that there isn't any Geo 5-star on the standard banner, yet no current leak addresses that. It is also worth mentioning that Tighnari's leaked weapon won't be added to the standard banner, even if his arrival is imminent.

The above Genshin Impact 3.1 leak is the source of this information. It essentially states that Tighnari will be added to the standard banner, but his weapon won't be. Those unfamiliar with Uncle Lu should know that he's usually correct when it comes to leaks but not all the time.

At least, that's based on what's publicly visible on the Uncle Dictionary spreadsheet, which readers can see here:

Naturally, some might wish to know more about Tighnari, which is the purpose of the next section of this article.

Tighnari leaks

Travelers should know that he's touted to arrive in Genshin Impact 3.0. He will apparently be on a limited banner in this update before moving onto the standard banner in Genshin Impact 3.1. The above video leak shows off his abilities.

It starts off with his Charged Attack, which has two stages to it. Its second level allows his shot to create additional homing arrows that strike whatever he hits with the Charged Attack. The video then moves on to his Elemental Skill before finally getting to his Elemental Burst at the end.

His Elemental Skill has a cooldown of 12 seconds. It's a taunt that lasts for eight seconds. This ability also decreases the charging time for Wreath Arrows by 1.5 seconds, amounting to a total of 12 seconds.

Tighnari's Elemental Burst is primarily something that deals damage. It has a cooldown of 12 seconds and an Energy Cost of 40.

ATK: 542

Crit Chance: 44.10%



This Bow will apparently be in Genshin Impact 3.0, but won't be a part of the standard banner from Version 3.1 onward. The CRIT Rate bow focuses on Charged Attacks and Elemental Mastery, with a summary of its effects listed above. The current datamined effect is a little more specific regarding how the effect is removed and how the user can get stacks. It reads as:

"12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG 160/200/240/280/320% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s."

Travelers should remember that Genshin Impact leaks are always subject to change, especially when it comes from multiple different leakers.

