Candace, Mika, and more new characters to appear in Genshin Impact 3.1 patch

Genshin Impact's 3.0 update is set to reveal a ton of new characters, both playable and as part of the game's massive story. In the 3.1 update, fans will already have explored a ton of Sumeru, and it's likely that the following update will bring even more depth to the new region. Fans will want to make sure they explore the region carefully, as it seems that Sumeru will be packed with mysteries and treasure.

Players can learn more about these upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 3.1 here and prepare for the game's newest update.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: New characters coming in the next update

Genshin Impact 3.1 will introduce several new characters on top of the brand new cast arriving in the 3.0 update. Players who have been waiting to explore Sumeru will be able to meet tons of characters as they travel throughout this massive region.

Leaks have revealed some of the characters that will be arriving in the 3.1 update, including new additions like Candace, Mika, and more. Alongside these newly revealed characters, fan favorites like Cyno will make their debut in this update. Here's what's known so far.

Candace, Nilou, and Cyno

Genshin Impact 3.1 will introduce three new characters from Sumeru: Nilou, Candace, and Cyno. According to leaks, Cyno and Nilou will be the 5-star characters of this update, bringing unique playstyles that focus around utilizing Dendro reactions.

Cyno is a 5-star Polearm user who uses the Electro element in battle, while Nilou is a 5-star Sword wielder who can dish out a ton of Hydro damage. Both of these characters look to be quite powerful and will be released on the featured banner during 3.1.

Candace is a leaked 4-star character that looks to provide a ton of value to a team, especially a team focused around the Dendro and Hydro reactions. She is a Hydro character, according to leaks, and though her exact weapon is still uncertain, it appears to be a spear. She has a very unique design that is similar to Mona's in its star theming, and players who plan on summoning for Nilou will definitely want to pick Candace up, as they synergize well.

Another 4-star character who has been leaked is named Mika. He is reportedly a shy and reclusive cartographer who has similar attire to Eula. Mika also wields the Cryo element, according to leaks, and players will likely meet him during an event of some kind. Mika looks to be a powerful addition to a team, and fans will want to grab him when he releases during Genshin Impact 3.1.

Other characters set to make appearances during the 3.1 update are the Fatui Il Dottore and possibly the Balladeer Scaramouche. It's uncertain whether these two will make a definite appearance during this update, but for fans of the Fatui, this could be a huge release. Players will want to keep their eyes peeled as they travel through the new region of Sumeru, and they'll have plenty of new friends by their side.

Genshin Impact 3.1 will introduce quite a few new characters, including some surprises players haven't seen before.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish