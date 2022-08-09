Genshin Impact cheat makers fined and sentenced to jail

Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular games in the world over the last few years, and with popularity comes those trying to cheat the system. Unfortunately for hackers and cheaters trying to get through Genshin's defenses, Hoyoverse has some of the harshest punishments around.

Three Genshin cheat makers were recently caught and faced some incredibly tough punishment, making cheating in the game very inadvisable. Players can learn more about this group of Genshin Impact cheat makers and how they have been punished here.

Cheat makers caught and punished for distributing and selling Genshin Impact plug-in

According to information from a popular financial website in China named finance.cina, three cheaters were caught and arrested for selling Genshin Impact cheating tools. This arrest was back in 2021, and the group of three was recently sentenced to several years in prison. This punishment is definitely harsh, as the cheat makers were also slapped with a hefty fine. These individuals definitely regret selling these cheats, as violating the game's Terms of Service has led to some serious repercussions.

While cheat makers aren't always sentenced to jail time, this is far from the first time that hackers and exploiters who sell their tools have been hit with major fines. Each of these cheaters suffered different jail time durations, with the head of the organization seeing four years, the main accomplice receiving nearly the same, and a smaller accomplice getting just shy of two years. They've each been hit with a massive fine as well to discourage any future cheating.

The reason that these exploiters were sent to jail for such a long time and were hit with such massive fines is partially due to their means of creating and distributing it. According to the information from the release, these hackers used illegally obtained data from a Genshin server, created a cheat plug-in from the info, and distributed the plug-in for payment, netting them up to $300,000. With this in mind, it makes sense that they were fined so much money for their crime.

Players should be aware that this plug-in is not the same as the increasingly popular private server skin mods. The plug-ins allow players to bypass gameplay and even acquire characters for free, which would be grounds for a ban from the game's servers. On the other hand, these new skin mods can only be run on the game's private server and are mostly for fun. Still, fans are discouraged from attempting to alter the game's files by any means for the safety of their account.

SUGOI | Draquaza - massive nia simp @draquaza70 Genshin impact mythra mod might just save this game for me. Genshin impact mythra mod might just save this game for me. https://t.co/92P1VkFu4k

Given the repercussions that these cheat makers have suffered, it's unlikely that players will see another cheat plug-in for a while. Fans will definitely want to make sure they stay away from any of these illegitimate methods, as losing the ability to play Genshin Impact at all is always at risk.

A group of Genshin Impact cheaters has been sentenced and sent to prison for a long time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish