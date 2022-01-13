Cheat maker seems to have shut down services for Battlefield 2042 hacks over the game's severe performance issues

It's no secret that Battlefield 2042 has been a hot mess since it was released. It was supposed to be DICE and Electronic Arts' new golden ticket, and there were hopes that the 2021 release would be able to revamp the series. But such has been the abysmal condition of the game that even cheat makers seem to have been affected by it.

Despite having a working anti-cheat since its beta period, Battlefield 2042 has had its tryst with issues. It is supposed to be using the Easy Anti-cheat program to ensure the battleground remains fair for all. However, having a working anti-cheat is paramount for the game since it's completely multi-player. The last thing which the game needs is people running around with cheats enabled and killing others unfairly.

But cheaters always find a way, and the case with this game has been no different. However, there seems to have been an unintended deterrent for cheaters, as a cheat maker has realized.

Cheat makers terminate service because Battlefield 2042 makes their cheats perform poorly

The recent war on cheats has taken an aggressive turn, with publishers like Activision directly suing cheat makers. Some may feel that the step is too much, but it may be the only way to tackle this major headache. EA, however, may have found an alternative by making a game with so many performance issues that even cheats don't work in their intended way.

Earlier in the day, there was information in the community about how a known cheat maker will stop their services for the game. The reason hasn't been the anti-cheat, which wouldn't have been that surprising. Instead, the reason for the termination of the service is down to the fact that the cheats don't work as intended.

Battlefield Direct Communication @BattlefieldComm



Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our side



We're on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server We're aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main MenuUnable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our sideWe're on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server We're aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main Menu⚠ Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our sideWe're on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server https://t.co/bDDN3DaIME

Since its release, Battlefield 2042 has had no shortage of issues, including major ones like persistent connection issues. It quickly became one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam post its release. The same issues have now ensured that even cheats will not be able to work.

As per a screenshot of a Discord chat, the cheat maker informed clientele about the same. It says that the cheats don't work as intended due to the game's performance issues. This has resulted in many buyers not using it, and lifetime subscribers are even being offered the opportunity to switch to a Call of Duty title.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



It's because the games performance makes the cheats not work properly #Battlefield2042 Cheat provider is suspending it's services to the game... And no... It's not because of Anti-cheat.It's because the games performance makes the cheats not work properly A #Battlefield2042 Cheat provider is suspending it's services to the game... And no... It's not because of Anti-cheat.It's because the games performance makes the cheats not work properly 😂 https://t.co/IuHMNSWMfe

EA and DICE would have certainly loved to know that their game is not letting cheaters rule. However, the way it has occurred will not be amusing to the developers either. Battlefield 2042 is currently a sinking ship that appears to show no signs of recovery.

