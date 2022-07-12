Genshin Impact server status for today: Maintenance schedule for version 2.8 update

The Genshin Impact version 2.8 update will go live within 12 hours, and players might be curious about the maintenance schedule. As always, the servers are scheduled to go under maintenance right before the new update drops.

That said, players will want to complete their daily tasks and other activities before the maintenance begins. Fortunately for the community, the developers have already dropped official announcements mentioning the scheduled timing for the maintenance and the server downtime on July 13, 2022.

Maintenance Schedule for Genshin Impact v2.8 update

The patch 2.8 maintenance break is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022. Based on the official notice, the servers will be offline for almost five hours, and afterward, the patch updates will roll out globally.

While the servers are down, players cannot access their accounts for any in-game activity. For the inconvenience players face with the servers being down, developers will be compensating them appropriately. For every hour the servers are down, 60 Primogems will be handed out.

Since the maintenance is scheduled for five hours, players can expect to receive 300 Primogems. Additionally, players will also receive 300 Primogems for updates and bug fixes.

In case the maintenance schedule gets extended for any server or issues, players will be entitled to receive Primogems as rewards. These primogems are a great way to stock up to summon any upcoming featured characters in Genshin Impact.

Maintenance schedule according to timezone

Genshin Impact players can view the above countdown to track when the servers go offline for maintenance. The countdown does not provide the exact time. Instead, it can be referred to as the closest approximate time for the servers to go down. Maintenance break can finish earlier or later than what is scheduled in the official announcements.

Readers interested in the patch update release time can learn more about it by following this list. The list contains all the relevant timezones and when the update will go live.

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (July 12, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

EUROPEAN TIMEZONES (July 13, 2022)

Western European Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Eastern European Time: 6:00 AM

ASIAN TIMEZONES (July 13, 2022)

India Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Malaysia Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Phillippine Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Singapore Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korean Time: 12:00 PM

The 2.8 Special livestream already has the community hyped up about the upcoming content and players will have to wait a few more hours to experience all that.

