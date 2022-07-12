How to download Genshin Impact 2.8 update before release date: Pre-installation size and guide

Genshin Impact has rolled out the pre-installation function, which will be available until July 12, 2022, since the version update drops on the same day. Players have more than 24 hours to use the pre-installation feature and download the upcoming gaming resources for version 2.8.

The size of the pre-installation package may vary for PC and mobile platforms. Players are advised to use a Wi-Fi connection to download the package size, which can vary anywhere from 6 -12 GB.

To reduce the package size, one can delete any extra voice-over packs. Here is everything players need to know about the pre-installation size for Genshin Impact 2.8.

Genshin Impact: Pre-installation function available now for patch 2.8

Genshin Impact's official Twitter channel uploaded an official announcement notice about the version 2.8 update. Based on the official notice, the pre-installation feature has been added to the client launcher which can be used to download the upcoming 2.8 content.

The pre-installation function will stay live until the release of the version 2.8 update in Genshin Impact, which is expected to be on July 12/13, 2022.

This feature is available for both mobile and PC platform users. Although the process of using the feature may vary a little, one can install the game resources in advance to have a smooth experience when patch 2.8 launches.

Just like previous updates, players can expect the version updates to be smaller if they have already used the pre-installation feature. However, those who missed the feature will have to download all the game resources at once.

For PC, depending on the language voice-over packs, the pre-installation package size can vary from 6-12 GB. Similarly, for mobile users, the package size may range between 1-6 GB.

Guide to using the pre-installation feature on PC and mobile

Depending on the platform used by Genshin Impact players, the pre-installation feature may vary. In these situations, PC platformers have an edge over other users. All they have to do is open the client launcher and click on the Pre-Install button to download the game resources in advance.

PC platform pre-installation feature (Image via HoYoverse)

While the client launcher is downloading all the game files in advance for the upcoming 2.8 update, PC players can still login to their accounts and perform tasks or complete daily commissions. The same cannot be said for console and mobile users, as they will have to wait until the pre-installation is complete.

Pre-installation feature for mobile platforms (Image via HoYoverse)

For mobile platforms, Android and iOS users will have to update their client launcher through their respective app stores. They can also go to the settings of Genshin Impact to download the pre-installation package.

Simply look for "others" in settings and select the Pre-Install Resource Package. Lastly, click on the "Pre-Install" Now option to start the download.

